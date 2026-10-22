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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
85 Leser
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Hemsö Fastighets AB: Interim report January - September 2026

  • Rental income amounted to SEK 3,980 million (3,842).
  • Profit from property management amounted to SEK 1,971 million (1,925).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,852 million (1,913).
  • Changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 333 million (-474).
  • Changes in the value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 193 million (11).
  • Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 2,044 million (1,315).
  • The market value of the properties amounted to SEK 92,444 million (86,909).
  • During the period, SEK 2,235 million (2,509) was invested in the existing property portfolio.
  • During the period, 11 properties (6) were acquired for SEK 1,355 million (244) and 5 properties (5) were divested for SEK 228 million (216).

"Profit from property management continues to grow steadily, while our financial and operational key figures remain strong. During the period, we signed lease agreements for several new projects with both existing and new public-sector tenants. Growth has been particularly strong in Germany, where we have both acquired several properties and signed a major lease agreement for the construction of a new school in Cologne", says Nils Styf, CEO of Hemsö.

For more information, please contact:

Nils Styf, CEO +46 8-501 170 00
Rutger Källén, CFO and Deputy CEO +46 8-501 170 35

Hemsö is Sweden's leading owner of properties for public use. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing properties for nursing home, education, health care and the judicial system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 92 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor's, AA- from Fitch Ratings and A3 from Moody's. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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