The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched pre-qualification for its Noor PV Multisites program, which calls for a total of at least 350 MW of solar capacity. The program will be delivered under a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model, with the selected contractor responsible for design, equipment supply and construction, followed by operation and maintenance, said Masen. Applications are due by noon Moroccan time on Nov. 30, and the tender documents are available on Masen's e-tendering platform. The request for qualification covers installations of ...

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