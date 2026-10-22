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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Premialab appoints Sam Batterton as Head of UK Sales

Premialab appoints Sam Batterton as Head of UK Sales

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a leading independent platform for quantitative analytics and QIS solutions, today announced the appointment of Sam Batterton as Head of UK Sales. Reporting to Neil Richards, Head of Business Development - EMEA, Mr. Batterton will lead the UK sales team and drive growth across all client segments and solutions.

Mr. Batterton joins Premialab with a decade of institutional sales experience in index, analytics, and risk solutions. Most recently, he served as Head of UK Sales at Axioma (part of SimCorp), where he led UK go-to-market strategy across buy-side, sell-side, and index-provider clients. Earlier in his career, he worked at London Stock Exchange Group, covering FTSE Russell index products and Yield Book fixed-income analytics for UK institutions.

His expertise spans multi-asset risk models, portfolio construction, risk analytics, and index solutions, giving him valuable insight into the independent data, benchmarking and risk analytics needs Premialab addresses for investors allocating to quantitative investment strategies. He brings extensive commercial experience and a strong understanding of the evolving needs of institutional investors.

Stéphane Degroote, Chief Revenue Officer at Premialab, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Sam to Premialab. He combines deep expertise across index, analytics and risk with a proven track record of building high-performing UK sales teams and developing long-term client relationships. As institutional investors increasingly demand independent insight into quantitative strategies, Sam is ideally positioned to accelerate our growth in the UK."

The appointment follows the arrival of Stéphane Degroote as Chief Revenue Officer earlier this year, bringing more than 20 years of experience in derivatives and index solutions. Together, these senior appointments reflect Premialab's continued investment in commercial leadership and its commitment to better serving both existing and future clients.

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles over 15 million data points daily across more than 8,000 investible systematic strategies, representing client assets under management of approximately USD 20 trillion. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution, and scenario-based analysis - enabling investors to make better allocation decisions.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent global platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. The platform covers more than 8,000 quantitative investment strategies and partners with the top 20 investment banks, leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. Premialab has offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premialab-appoints-sam-batterton-as-head-of-uk-sales-302915645.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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