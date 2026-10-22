Vertice expands its offering with the launch of Procure-to-Pay

A single source of truth for modern finance and procurement teams with intake, procurement and payment context in one record.

Customers can accelerate payment cycles, resolve invoicing discrepancies, optimize budgets and unlock improved terms from their suppliers.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the AI procurement platform built for the modern enterprise, today launched its Procure-to-Pay (P2P) capability. This significantly extends Vertice's capabilities beyond Intake-to-Procure (I2P), creating a single, consistent record from request to payment, and ensuring procurement and finance work seamlessly from a single source of truth.

Vertice P2P covers the entire procure-to-pay process, from invoice capture and processing, to PO matching, spend controls and payments.

Purchase orders, invoices and payment sit on the same record as the original request, approvals, negotiation history and contract. Finance and AP teams are now able to spend less time reconciling invoices, and are given the context and capabilities to deliver greater savings and more accurate predictive budgets.

Vertice's unique difference lies in the wider context it provides behind each contract and invoice. Its proprietary procurement intelligence dataset - the largest of its kind in the world - provides current market context from $75bn of spend across 32,000 vendors. This allows finance teams to ensure the best deal was negotiated, as well as budget more accurately based on vendor pricing changes, optimize working capital through improved payment terms, and identify early payment discount opportunities.

"More than 10% of contract value leaks away after signature through missed early payment discounts and suboptimal payment terms. Finance teams can't protect value if all they can see is a PO and an invoice. We are giving Finance the visibility, context and automation they need to easily plug these leaks. They can generate real strategic value for their businesses by accelerating innovation, removing discrepancies, optimizing spend and budgeting much more accurately."

Eldar Tuvey, CEO and Founder of Vertice

"Vertice has established a clear reputation for innovation, user experience and commercial outcomes in Intake-to-Procure, even being named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape. This position was based in no small part on the context they are able to deliver with their proprietary procurement intelligence dataset. Bringing this to the Procure-to-Pay process is the next logical step, and has the potential to be differentiating."

Patrick Reymann, Research Director - Procurement Applications and Agents at IDC

Customers have unlocked faster payment cycles, better terms or sharper cost forecasts for more than 80% of suppliers run through Vertice's P2P.

Vertice's proven AI capabilities have been expanded throughout the entire P2P platform, including invoice intelligence agents that classify documents; extract critical data; reconcile against POs, contract terms and budgets; and enrich with GL codes and audit trails.

Early P2P customers' Finance and AP teams are already using Vertice P2P to:

Resolve complex invoice discrepancies.

See where vendors are showing greater flexibility in pricing and terms, and re-negotiate contracts early.

Recover working capital through better use of payment terms.

Capture early-payment discounts.

Dynamically adjust budgets as vendor pricing shifts.

Procure-to-Pay is available now as part of the Vertice platform. Learn more at vertice.one/procure-to-pay.

Notes to Editors

"More than 10% of contract value leaks away after signature" - World Commerce & Contracting, Closing the Procurement Value Gap: How Smarter Contracting Can Prevent 11% Value Leakage, January 2026 https://info.worldcc.com/closing-the-procurement-value-gap

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Spend Orchestration 2026 Vendor Assessment US54663526, July 2026

About Vertice

Vertice is the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise. By uniting agentic workflows, AI-powered insights, and expert buying talent, we enable finance and procurement teams in 100+ countries to operate with greater precision, speed, and impact.

Customers including ARM, Brex, Duolingo, Twilio and Santander use Vertice's platform to review, analyze and negotiate purchases with greater confidence. Vertice processes over $75 billion in spend, with a proven track record of delivering 20%+ savings and accelerating procurement cycles by 2x.

Headquartered in London and recognized by the Financial Times as the UK's fastest growing scale-up, Vertice also operates in New York, Sydney, Brno, Linz and Johannesburg. Learn more at www.vertice.one.

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