Bybit AI Empowers Users with Their Personal Financial Edge, Adding Personalization and Memory

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has announced new personalization and memory features for Bybit AI, its in-app intelligent conversational layer. Bybit AI now builds a profile from each user's assets, positions, behavior and risk profile, connecting wealth, markets and trading across the Bybit ecosystem.

Launched in September, Bybit AI organically unifies Bybit's core services within a single chat interface. The newly added features extend its capacity from responding to individual requests to maintaining a continuous understanding of the user, giving each user their personal financial edge.

Putting the user at the center, Bybit AI is evolving on three pillars:

Personalized: With permissions granted and limits set, Bybit AI analyzes actual account information, including financial behavior and risk profile alongside assets and positions, to generate outputs tailored to the individual.

With permissions granted and limits set, Bybit AI analyzes actual account information, including financial behavior and risk profile alongside assets and positions, to generate outputs tailored to the individual. Connected: Bybit AI links Markets, Trading, Earn, Card and other Bybit products, drawing on the full picture of a user's holdings and activity rather than a single product.

Bybit AI links Markets, Trading, Earn, Card and other Bybit products, drawing on the full picture of a user's holdings and activity rather than a single product. Remembered: Users can proactively share their preferences with Bybit AI, which retains this context through long-term memory so that each conversation builds on the previous one.

The release also introduces Featured, a set of customized entry points for specific use cases. Each entry point offers predefined prompts, such as generating a wealth management plan based on a user's assets and risk tolerance, and returns structured analysis with key data, clear insights and suggested next steps.

Bybit AI supports main account operations while giving users the option to deploy it within a dedicated Bybit AI sub-account. The AI-powered assistant is built on a security-first architecture. Outputs are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Instructions are executed in chats only after customer authorizations.

Bybit expects to introduce further updates to Bybit AI as it continues to build toward AI-native financial services, with conversational intelligence positioned as core infrastructure.

To explore Bybit AI and learn more about how it works, users may visit: Bybit AI - Learn how to use Bybit through conversation.

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About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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