Solar generation in Italy reached 5.32 TWh in Italy in September 2026, up 27.1% from the same month in 2025, according to grid operator Terna's monthly electricity report. Solar accounted for 48.6% of electricity generated from renewable sources during the month, with output increasing by 1.14 TWh year on year. The increase was driven mainly by additional installed capacity, which contributed 731 GWh of extra generation, while improved resource availability added 404 GWh. Renewable energy sources covered 39.4% of national electricity demand in September, down 2.3% from September 2025. Total net ...

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