LG Electronics, a unit of South Korea's LG Corp, has unveiled the Multi V 7, a new variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air-to-air heat pump system for commercial heating and cooling applications. The system, presented at the Harfko 2026 HVAC exhibition in Goyang, South Korea, combines on-device and cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize operation according to installation conditions, user behavior and changes in the surrounding environment. According to LG, the on-device AI continuously analyzes operating conditions and usage patterns in real time, while the cloud-based AI provides ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...