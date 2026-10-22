

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EMS Group reported net sales of 1.51 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of 2026 compared to 1.49 billion Swiss francs, prior year. In local currencies, net sales growth was 4.2%.



For the fourth quarter of 2026, EMS continues to expect a challenging economic environment. For 2026, EMS increased net sales forecast. EMS now expects net sales to be at previous year's level, and continues to expect operating income or EBIT slightly above previous year.



EMS-Chemie Holding shares are trading at 873.00 francs on SIX Swiss Exchange, down 2.51%.



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