Dictate, an AI book-writing service from Appendment LLC, now lets nonfiction authors upload their own hand-drawn sketches and diagrams and have them redrawn as professional graphics for their books, with every label checked against the original.

Tarpon Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Dictate, an artificial intelligence (AI) book-writing service operated by Appendment LLC, today announced that its nonfiction authors can now turn their own hand-drawn sketches into professional graphics for their books. The feature is available now in the online author portal of the Tarpon Springs, Florida, company. It lets consultants, coaches, doctors and other experts who explain their ideas with a pen and paper keep their own diagrams in the finished book without hiring an illustrator.





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What is new

An author can add a drawing in three ways: while reading a chapter in the author portal, by choosing "Turn my drawing into a graphic" when adding a picture; through the portal's form for adding material to the book; or by texting or emailing a photo of the drawing with a request to redraw it. The author chooses a style, either a clean labeled diagram or an illustration, and can add a short note about what the drawing shows.

The system then redraws the sketch as a finished graphic that keeps the author's own content: the same parts, arrows, labels and layout. Obvious misspellings of ordinary words are corrected, while names and numbers are kept exactly as the author wrote them. An automated check compares every label on the new graphic with the original drawing. If a label does not match, the graphic is redrawn once more. If a difference remains, the graphic is still delivered, with a note asking the author to check those labels. The finished graphic appears as a preview, and the author approves it before it is placed in the chapter. The original drawing stays on file as the source.

According to the company, in an internal test of ten sketches, nine were redrawn cleanly on the first attempt, and the tenth was correctly flagged because it contained crossed-out words that could not be read.

"If people want to draw their own ideas, they can now upload a drawing and have it turned into a professional graphic," said Michael Giannulis, founder of Dictate. "The idea on the page is still the author's own. The system only does the design work, and the author approves every graphic before it goes into the book."

How Dictate works

Dictate writes nonfiction books from conversation. Authors take part in guided phone interviews with an AI interviewer, up to 15 hours in total depending on the package, in sessions of about an hour each. Before the first interview, the system researches the author's background and field so that its questions are informed from the start. A Content Scorecard tracks coverage across seven categories, including stories, frameworks and evidence.

From the interviews, the system produces a book blueprint with a thesis, a chapter-by-chapter outline and working title options, which the author approves before writing begins. Dictate's Voice DNA profile analyzes how the author actually speaks, including vocabulary, sentence rhythm and signature phrases, and uses it to write each chapter in the author's own voice. A Continuity Ledger tracks facts, names and dates across chapters. According to the company, every story, framework and fact in a Dictate book comes from the author's own interviews and uploaded materials. A full description of the process is available on the company's How It Works page.

Authors read each chapter in the author portal and leave comments, which the editor applies. The finished manuscript is delivered as print-ready PDF, EPUB e-book and Microsoft Word files, suitable for Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, IngramSpark or traditional and hybrid publishers. A support team guides each author throughout the project. Authors keep full copyright to their books, and Dictate takes no royalties.

The method behind the service is described in Giannulis's book, Talk Your Book Into Existence, available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and Audible editions. A summary is available on the Talk Your Book page.

About Dictate

Dictate is an AI-powered book-writing service provided by Appendment LLC and based in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Through guided phone interviews and Voice DNA voice profiling, Dictate turns the spoken expertise of consultants, coaches, doctors, advisors and other professionals into publication-ready nonfiction manuscripts written in each author's own voice. More information is available at startdictate.com.

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