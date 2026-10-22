A research team in China has investigated how large-scale solar installations affect soil organic and inorganic carbon pools in desert environments, aiming to identify the main drivers of carbon accumulation and the threshold effects governing soil carbon dynamics. Soil organic carbon (SOC) helps retain water and nutrients, supporting vegetation growth, while soil inorganic carbon (SIC), stored mainly in carbonate minerals, represents a major carbon reservoir in arid regions. "The coupling of large-scale photovoltaic arrays with native ecosystems has formed photovoltaic ecosystems with unique ...

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