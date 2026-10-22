TFP Fertility Group ("TFP"), a leading fertility care provider in the UK and Poland backed by Amulet Capital Partners ("Amulet"), today announced the acquisition of Manchester Fertility Group ("Manchester Fertility"), an established UK provider of fertility treatment. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Manchester Fertility Group has provided leading fertility care since 1986. Today, the group operates a purpose-built fertility clinic and laboratory in Cheadle, Greater Manchester, and comprises five brands: Manchester Fertility, Essential Fertility, Semovo, Egg Donors UK and BuySperm. Together, these businesses offer a comprehensive range of fertility treatments and services to patients and partner clinics across the UK.

The acquisition expands TFP's UK operations and presence in northwest England. The combination brings together two established fertility providers with complementary clinical capabilities, a broader geographic footprint, expanding access to fertility care and services across the UK and creating a stronger platform for continued growth.

Jude Fleming, Group Chief Executive Officer of TFP Fertility Group, commented: "Manchester Fertility has built an excellent reputation over many years, supported by an experienced team and a deep commitment to its patients. We see a natural fit between our businesses, with a shared focus on clinical excellence and patient-centred care. By bringing our teams together, we will be able to build on these strengths and expand access to high-quality fertility care across the UK."

Debbie Falconer and Jonathan Koslover, shareholders of Manchester Fertility Group, commented: "We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Manchester Fertility and, in particular, of the dedicated team that has made the business what it is today. In TFP, we believe we have found an excellent long-term home for the business and a partner that shares our values and vision for its future. We look forward to seeing Manchester Fertility continue to thrive as part of the wider group."

Sam Brinkley, Partner at Amulet Capital Partners, commented: "We identified Manchester Fertility as a strong strategic fit given its complementary geographic presence, high-quality clinical care, and strong reputation with patients and providers. The acquisition represents the realization of that strategic vision, while strengthening TFP's position as a leading fertility provider in the UK. Building on the combined group's strengths, we see significant opportunities to continue investing in TFP's mission of providing access to high-quality fertility care throughout the UK and select European markets."

TFP and Amulet were advised by Lincoln International and McDermott Will Schulte on the transaction. Manchester Fertility Group was advised by Clearwater International and Weightmans LLP.

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Notes to Editors

About TFP Fertility Group

TFP Fertility Group is a leading provider of fertility and reproductive health services, operating clinics across the UK and in Poland. With more than 35 years of clinical heritage, TFP is known for its personalised, compassionate patient care, strong clinical outcomes, and ongoing investment in research, innovation and quality. For more information, visit www.tfp-fertility.com.

About Manchester Fertility Group

Manchester Fertility Group is an established UK fertility provider headquartered in Cheadle, Greater Manchester. Through Manchester Fertility, Essential Fertility, Semovo, Egg Donors UK and BuySperm, the group provides fertility treatment, preservation and donor services to patients and partner clinics across the UK. For more information, visit www.manchesterfertility.com.

About Amulet Capital Partners

Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, and Walnut Creek, CA, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in healthcare companies, focusing on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals. Amulet currently manages approximately $3.8 billion of Regulatory Assets Under Management (as of September 4, 2026) and is investing out of its third fund. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

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Contacts:

Media enquiries:

For TFP Fertility Group and Manchester Fertility Group

Mark Beavan

media@tfp-fertility.com

+44 (0)7969 862326

For Amulet Capital Partners

Erik Carlson Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449