Arclin Announces Strategic Expansion of Nomex Manufacturing Capacity

PR Newswire

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 22, 2026

Multimillion-dollar investment in Asturias will strengthen supply chain resilience and support growing demand for Nomex paper across aerospace, electrical infrastructure, electric vehicle (EV), defense, and other critical markets

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leading materials science company, today announced a multimillion-dollar investment to expand floc production capacity at its Asturias, Spain facility, marking an important step in the company's strategy to invest in the long-term growth of the Nomex business and enhance supply for customers around the globe.

Since acquiring Nomex in April 2026, Arclin has focused on investing in capacity, reliability, and long-term growth to meet increasing customer demand. The company is delivering record paper volume in 2026 and anticipates continued supply growth in 2027.

"When we bought the Nomex business, we committed to investing in its future," said Bradley Bolduc, Chief Executive Officer at Arclin. "Expanding production in Asturias will strengthen our global manufacturing network and help ensure we can continue supporting customers as demand grows across aerospace, electrical infrastructure, defense, and transportation markets."

The Asturias facility has been a cornerstone of the Nomex manufacturing network since 1993. Through this investment, the site will add Nomex paper production capabilities and become one of four production facilities in Arclin's global Nomex paper manufacturing network. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, with full commissioning planned for early 2028.

"Our customers depend on Nomex paper for some of the world's most demanding applications, from aircraft and electric vehicles to power generation and grid infrastructure," said Mark Glaspey, President at Arclin. "For decades, Nomex has set the standard for performance in mission-critical applications. Building on that legacy, we are advancing the technology, developing new specifications, and working closely with customers to address evolving performance requirements and enable new applications. This investment reflects confidence in both the future of these markets and the critical role Nomex paper plays within them."

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

Arclin Media Contact

Jana Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

inquiries@arclin.com

Nomex is a registered trademark of Arclin.

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