

EQS Newswire / 22/10/2026 / 17:07 UTC+8

HONG KONG, 22 October 2026 - WooshPay, a global cross-border payments company, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with AlphaToken (AlphaToken Technology (HK) Limited), the digital finance infrastructure platform of Yunfeng Financial Group (HKEX: 0376). In line with applicable regulatory requirements, the two companies will combine WooshPay's technical expertise in global payment networks, payment systems and AI payment applications with AlphaToken's capabilities in AI, blockchain, digital asset account management, and clearing and settlement infrastructure. They will establish a long-term technology partnership to jointly develop and test solutions for agentic payments, AI-driven risk management, smart payment routing and new digital payment infrastructure, bringing AI into real-world payment use cases. 1. Industry background As Google, Visa and others introduce protocols for agentic payments, AI agents are moving beyond giving information and recommendations to comparing options, placing orders and making payments on behalf of users. Yet today's payment systems assume a human is in control. To scale agentic payments, the industry faces three main challenges. The first is identity and authorisation: payment systems need to know whom an agent is acting for, what it is allowed to buy and how much it can spend. The second is traceability: user intent, the scope of authorisation and the final outcome must be fully recorded to support reconciliation and dispute resolution. The third is risk control: fraud and unauthorised transactions must be prevented while agents act automatically. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to develop a trusted and controllable model for agentic payments. 2. Areas of cooperation The two companies will work together with a clear division of roles and responsibilities, focusing on the following areas: •Agentic payments (priority area): Building on the WooshPay Agentic Payment Solution, which WooshPay has already launched, the two companies will jointly develop and test key technologies for agentic payments, including identity verification, authorisation management, transaction execution and end-to-end tracking. The aim is to ensure that agent-initiated purchases are completed with clear authorisation, controlled budgets and full traceability. On this basis, the two companies will help AI agents evolve from supporting decisions to carrying out payment tasks autonomously. •Risk management and fraud prevention: The two companies will explore deeper use of AI in cross-border payment risk management, working together on key capabilities such as real-time transaction risk detection, anomalous behaviour detection, fraud identification and dynamic risk assessment. They will study how AI can make risk detection more accurate and timely, keeping transactions secure and compliant while lowering the cost of payment risk management. •Smart payment routing: The two companies will explore ways to optimise cross-border payment routing decisions. Taking into account each payment channel's success rate, processing cost, settlement time and risk, they will develop technical solutions to select and optimise payment routes dynamically, improving success rates, the efficiency of fund flows and cost competitiveness in cross-border payments. "Yunfeng Financial's investment in WooshPay, and AlphaToken's strategic partnership with the company, reflect our confidence in WooshPay's strong payment technology and its use cases in agentic payments," said Geoff Jiang, President of Yunfeng Financial and Founder of AlphaToken. "AlphaToken continues to invest in research and development for digital finance infrastructure. Through this close technical cooperation, we hope to combine AI innovation with real-world payment use cases and jointly advance next-generation intelligent payment infrastructure." "Today's payment systems were built for people, but AI agents are already starting to place orders and pay on their users' behalf," said Ma Zhiguo, Founder and CEO of WooshPay. "We are delighted to partner with AlphaToken to help bring agentic payments into use, with clear authorisation and controlled risk, and to advance the use of AI in payments and financial services."

About WooshPay WooshPay is payment infrastructure for cross-border businesses and AI companies worldwide. It offers cross-border collections, multi-currency settlement and subscription billing, and has launched the WooshPay Agentic Payment Solution. WooshPay holds payment licences and registrations in the UK, Hong Kong and the US. It operates in markets across the UK, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, with a payment network covering 195 countries and regions, and serves more than 10,000 businesses. Founded less than five years ago, WooshPay has completed three funding rounds since its seed round in 2021, raising US$30 million in total. Its investors include HongShan Seed Fund, Shunwei Capital, Yunfeng Financial and Zhou Yahui, founder of Kunlun Tech (SZSE: 300418). Zhou Yahui led the acquisition of Opera and drove the creation of OPay, the African mobile payments platform. Learn more at www.wooshpay.com About AlphaToken AlphaToken is building next-generation digital finance infrastructure for global markets, with data, AI and Web3 as its three core technologies, to drive the digital and intelligent transformation of financial assets, transaction processes and services. By combining trusted data services, AI analysis and decision-making capabilities, and blockchain-based networks for asset issuance, trading, clearing and payments, AlphaToken connects traditional finance with on-chain finance, providing institutions and users with more open, efficient, transparent and trustworthy financial infrastructure. With compliance as its foundation and forward-looking technology as its engine, AlphaToken focuses on areas including the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWA), on-chain payments, AI-driven intelligent trading and cross-border financial services, continually expanding innovative use cases and bringing next-generation digital finance infrastructure to markets worldwide. Media contact media@wooshpay.com 22/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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