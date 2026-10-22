Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJY9 | ISIN: HK0388045442 | Ticker-Symbol: HK2C
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 10:59
41,495 Euro
-2,16 % -0,915
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,56541,92011:51
41,56541,92011:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD41,495-2,16 %
YUNFENG FINANCIAL GROUP LTD0,2120,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.