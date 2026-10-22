Rotten America: Myah White Officially Launches RottenAmerica.com, a Movement for a Healthier America

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Myah White, an actress, executive producer and activist, has announced the official launch of RottenAmerica.com . It is not just a movement, it is an interactive civic-tech brand built on a simple conviction: Americans should not have to choose between what is affordable and what is safe.

Rotten America brings together fashion and accessories, advocacy, awareness, and partnerships to help people take part in the fight for safer food, cleaner products and a healthier environment. The company has pledged 10% of its profits to organizations and nonprofits working toward a healthier future.

The launch marks a defining pivot in Myah White's career. Born and raised in Las Vegas, she began training on stage at age five and spent years steadily working as an actress after being scouted in her hometown and relocating to Hollywood. Her credits include Dead Man's Hand, Dear White People, Lethal Weapon and Henry Danger.

But consistent work did not lead to the breakthrough she had spent years pursuing. When industry-wide strikes brought Hollywood to a standstill, the interruption deepened a discouragement Myah White had already been carrying and forced her to confront an unexpected question: What if acting isn't the door for her to create an impact beyond the screen?

As the strike exposed the uncertainty facing working artists, and as families across the country continued to feel the effects of food recalls, rising costs and limited access to healthier options, Myah White began directing her skills in storytelling, communication and community-building toward a different kind of role. That shift became the catalyst for Rotten America and for her evolution into a cause-based entrepreneur.

"I had spent years showing up, doing the work and believing the next opportunity would be the one that changed everything," said Myah White, founder of Rotten America. "When the strike hit, I felt even more discouraged, but it also created the space for me to ask where my voice and talents could be most useful. Rotten America grew from that moment. I realized I did not have to wait for someone to give me a platform. I could build one around a cause that affects every American."

Myah White's background uniquely prepared her for this transition. She studied Multimedia Communications with a minor in Theatre while competing in NCAA Division I Track & Field at the University of South Dakota and later continued her education at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. This distinctive combination of media expertise, performance experience, and athletic discipline now shapes how she leads Rotten America's vision, brand development, and strategic partnerships. Under her leadership, Rotten America has already established partnerships with organizations including Environmental Working Group and a member of The Green Sports Alliance, with additional collaborations currently in development.

Through its advocacy and consumer-facing products, Rotten America seeks to create "everyday advocates", people seamlessly equipped to raise awareness, demand accountability and support meaningful action on health and environmental standards that can't be ignored. The movement plans to collaborate with brands, nonprofit organizations and state legislators on campaigns that make complex issues more visible and mobilize the public around achievable reforms.

"This is bigger than a brand," Myah White said. "It is about helping people recognize the power they already have, what they buy, what they wear, what they share and how they vote. We can push for a future where clean, safe choices are not a luxury."

With RottenAmerica.com now live, Myah White is focused on expanding the movement's partnerships, advocacy campaigns and community of supporters. The launch represents not an exit from being in front of the camera, but an expansion of it: a new chapter in which Myah White is using her ability to communicate to organize, advocate and create measurable change.

To learn more, shop the collection or get involved, visit RottenAmerica.com .

About Rotten America

Rotten America is more than a movement. It is an interactive civic awareness brand empowering everyday Americans to drive measurable change in food, health, environmental, and consumer-protection standards. Operating at the intersection of sustainable fashion and revolutionary Civic Tech, Rotten America is built on Founder & CEO Myah White's belief that safe health and environmental standards are basic human rights. The company pledges 10% of profits to organizations and nonprofits demanding change for a healthier future. Learn more at RottenAmerica.com .

Media Contact

Rotten America

info@rottenamerica.com

RottenAmerica.com

SOURCE: Rotten America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/myah-white-officially-launches-rottenamerica.com-a-movement-for-1239916