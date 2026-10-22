MASTERISE AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE JSC: Gia Binh International Airport Joins Routes World 2026 to Advance Vietnam's Global Air Connectivity

Gia Binh International Airport Joins Routes World 2026 to Advance Vietnam's Global Air Connectivity

More than 30 meetings planned to explore route development opportunities and meet demand for direct international services to Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gia Binh International Airport (GBIA), one of Vietnam's most ambitious and strategically significant infrastructure projects, will participate in Routes World 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 21-23, to engage with global airlines and explore opportunities for future route development and international connectivity.

Approved by Vietnam's National Assembly in December 2025, GBIA is expected to support Vietnam's next phase of economic growth and international integration. Masterise Aviation Infrastructure JSC (MAI), a member of Masterise Group, is the project's investor. Masterise Group is one of Vietnam's leading private-sector corporations and the country's foremost developer of luxury and branded residences, and part an integrated ecosystem anchored by Techcombank, one of Vietnam's largest private commercial banks.

Building Partnerships with Global Airlines

Routes World 2026, a leading global forum for air service development, brings together more than 230 airlines and industry representatives from over 110 countries. GBIA plans to hold more than 30 meetings with global airlines, alongside discussions with airports and destination marketing partners.

These meetings will introduce the project's development vision, explore airline priorities and identify potential partnerships in route development, passenger connectivity and air cargo. GBIA representatives also joined the panel discussion "Securing Routes: How to Build Strong Partnerships Between Airlines, Airports, and Destinations," which examines effective collaboration between airlines, airports and destinations.

By engaging with the international aviation market at an early stage, GBIA aims to build strategic relationships and explore opportunities to contribute to future global route networks. Its approach includes early dialogue with airlines on market data, network planning and operational requirements.

For long-haul and full-service carriers, the project is exploring partnership programmes for early airline partners, including enhanced support mechanisms. For low-cost carriers, priorities include efficient aircraft turnaround and competitive operating costs. For cargo airlines and logistics operators, GBIA aims to leverage dedicated cargo infrastructure and connectivity with northern Vietnam's high-tech manufacturing and export hubs.

Unlocking Market Potential and Strategic Connectivity

GBIA's development is intended to expand Vietnam's aviation infrastructure and create additional capacity for international routes and connecting traffic. According to project analysis, more than 30% of potential international passenger demand in northern Vietnam - equivalent to approximately 4-5 million passengers annually - is not currently served by direct flights.

Strategically located within the Hanoi-Bac Ninh-Hai Phong growth triangle, GBIA is positioned to connect aviation demand with major manufacturing clusters and international investment flows. Hanoi's passenger traffic is projected to grow from 47 million to 50 million annually by 2030.

GBIA will connect with 297 airports within a three-hour flight radius, serving a combined market of approximately 1.3 billion people.

GBIA aims to combine domestic, regional and long-haul routes to build an integrated network. Operational targets include connection times of no more than 60 minutes and a journey of under 15 minutes from vehicle drop-off to boarding, supported by data and technology from the outset.

A New International Gateway for Northern Vietnam

GBIA is envisioned as an international gateway for northern Vietnam, supporting passenger and cargo transfers and the development of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the Asia-Pacific region. Its broader ambition is to create new opportunities for airlines, logistics providers and commercial partners, strengthening trade and regional economic growth.

GBIA's market potential is supported by three complementary demand drivers: economic growth and government priorities; manufacturing and foreign direct investment (FDI); and tourism.

Vietnam recorded GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025, while its 2026 growth target is at least 10%, supported by investment in strategic infrastructure, science and technology, and high-value industries. Bac Ninh province attracted approximately US$5.73 billion in FDI in 2025, supporting demand for business travel, specialist mobility and high-value cargo from manufacturing centres across Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen and Hai Phong provinces.

Meanwhile, the Hanoi-Ha Long-Ninh Binh region offers a range of complementary experiences spanning culture, cuisine and shopping, with potential to encourage longer stays by international visitors.

Looking ahead, the airport is expected to contribute to a wider destination economy, supported by special economic zones, free trade zones (FTZs), high-quality employment, specialist talent and tourism. These interconnected drivers could help create new sources of economic growth for Vietnam.

For GBIA, "Uplifting Every Journey" extends beyond the passenger experience. It reflects the value of every connection-in creating opportunities for travellers and businesses, enabling logistics and trade, supporting national growth and strengthening Vietnam's position in global aviation.

Developed by MAI in collaboration with its partners, GBIA aims to combine international aviation infrastructure standards with technology and an integrated service ecosystem, contributing to a new engine of growth for northern Vietnam.

Techcombank

Mrs. Phuong Truong

Phuongttl7@techcombank.com.vn

Masterise Group

Mrs. Thao Nguyen

Thaonht@masterisegroup.com

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