Mining giant Rio Tinto and thermal energy storage specialist Rondo Energy have commenced front-end engineering and design on a project seeking to integrate a 30 MW/360 MWh heat battery into the existing steam system at the Yarwun alumina refinery near Gladstone. The companies said if delivered, the project would be one of the first large-scale demonstrations of thermal energy storage for industrial process heat globally, and a world-first for the alumina industry. Kira Rundel, head of Rondo in Australia, said the project will help validate the role of thermal energy storage in reducing fossil ...

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