A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has compared the performance of east-west ground-mounted PV systems with that of conventional single-axis trackers (SATs), finding that east-west installations can experience up to 40% lower rates of certain degradation mechanisms. "We investigated how improved thermal modelling can provide more accurate predictions of PV module operating temperatures and associated degradation rates, with a particular focus on the innovative Maverick east-west ground-mounted systems developed by Australian company 5B," corresponding author ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...