4C Group AB: 4C Strategies secures additional orders under previously announced development project for the US Department of War

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") has received two additional orders under the development project for the US Department of War (DoW) announced in December 2025. The orders have a combined value of approximately USD 3 million, equivalent to approximately SEK 30 million, and cover licenses and the continued development of new functionality for training and exercises during 2027.

When the development project was announced, 4C communicated the potential for an expansion in 2027. The additional orders now confirm a continuation of the project and strengthen the company's order book for 2027.

Each order is worth approximately USD 1.5 million. Work will begin in the first quarter of 2027, with delivery completed in full during the year.

"The continued confidence of the US armed forces shows that we have delivered to plan in the first phase of the engagement. These orders strengthen our order book for next year and give us a solid base from which to continue building our presence in North America," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

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