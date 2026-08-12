4C Group AB: 4C Strategies signs three-year contract extension with the Australian Army Combat Training Centre

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") has signed a three-year contract extension for the continued use of the Exonaut software platform at the Australian Army Combat Training Centre (CTC). The agreement has been entered into through 4C's local partner in Australia and has a total value of approximately SEK 8.2 million.



The agreement covers Exonaut licences and related support services over the three-year period. CTC has used Exonaut for several years to plan, execute and evaluate training and exercises within the Australian Army. The extension means the collaboration now continues into the next three-year period.



"We are pleased and proud of the continued trust placed in us by the Australian Army Combat Training Centre. The extension confirms that Exonaut delivers tangible value in their day-to-day training and exercise activities, and we look forward to continuing to support them over the coming three years," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.



Australia and New Zealand is a priority growth market for 4C in the defence sector. The extension with CTC is a testament to the strength of the company's local presence and partner model in the region. Exonaut is used by defence organisations and public sector actors globally to plan, execute and evaluate training and exercise activities and to support capability development.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

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