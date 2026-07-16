4C Group AB: 4C Strategies confirms role in the British Army's Collective Training Service programme

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") today provides additional information regarding the contract announced on 29 June 2026, the largest in the company's history, valued at approximately GBP 55 million (SEK 700 million). The contract relates to the British Army's Collective Training Service (ACTS) programme.



4C will serve as a partner to Omnia Training, the Raytheon UK-led team selected by the UK Ministry of Defence as the British Army's Strategic Training Partner under a 15-year contract announced by Raytheon UK on 10 July 2026.



Under its subcontract, which runs from 2026 to 2041, 4C will provide its Exonaut software platform together with associated development and support services for military exercises and training. The solution will contribute to an integrated, digitally enabled collective training system supporting the British Army's collective training capability.



ACTS is designed to transform how the British Army trains, prepares and adapts for future missions by combining Live, Virtual and Constructive training environments with advanced digital capabilities.



"Being entrusted to support the Omnia Training team and the British Army on ACTS is a defining moment for 4C. It builds on the trust we have earned within UK defence over many years, and we are committed to working side by side with our partners to deliver training that keeps soldiers ready for the missions ahead," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB (publ).

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

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