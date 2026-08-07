Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: 4C BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029301XXX Order Book: 524458 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of 4C Group AB, the last trading day in 4C Group AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-08-20 to 2026-08-11.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB