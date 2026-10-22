Highlights

Updated Inferred MRE: 80.5 Mt at 0.54 g/t Gold, 0.40 g/t Silver and 0.04% Copper, containing 1.39 Moz gold, 1.05 Moz silver and 70.6 Mlbs copper.

Significant resource growth: 1.39 Moz gold Inferred versus 297,000 oz Indicated and 159,000 oz Inferred in 2018, using different cut-offs and classifications.

Strong higher-grade sensitivity: 957,000 oz gold Inferred at 0.84 g/t Au using a 0.45 g/t Au cut-off.

2026 extended mineralized envelop: 14,875 metres in 25 holes extended mineralization 700 m southwest, 400 m northeast and over 150 m at depth.

Further resource growth anticipated: Next MRE targeted for Q2 2027, incorporating 2026 drilling and planned 2027 drilling.

Strategic Chibougamau location: 5 km from town with road and power access, adjoining claims held by IAMGOLD and Cygnus Metals, whose Chibougamau project was acquired by Central Asia Metals.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to report an updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Mineral Resource Estimate for the Roger gold-copper porphyry deposit (the "Roger Zone") at its 100%-owned Roger Project in the Chibougamau mining district of Quebec. The estimate was prepared by independent qualified persons of PLR Resources Inc. Montreal, Quebec, and Evomine Consulting Inc, Beloeil, Quebec, with an effective date of September 13, 2026. A technical report supporting the estimate will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this release.

At a 0.22 g/t Au cut-off, the Roger Zone now hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 80.5 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t Au, 0.40 g/t Ag and 0.04% Cu, containing 1,394,000 oz of gold, 1,046,000 oz of silver and 70.6 million lb of copper (Table 1). This compares with 297,000 oz of gold Indicated and 159,000 oz of gold Inferred in the 2018 historical estimate prepared for a previous operator. The increase in contained gold is driven by a revised three-dimensional interpretation of the deposit, a modern compiled drill database, a lower cut-off grade and current metal prices (see "Comparison with the 2018 Historical Estimate" and Table 3 below).

Phase 1 (10 holes, 7,325 m) and Phase 2 definition program (15 holes, 7,550 m) have extended the mineralized system to at least 1.4 km of strike length and more than 150 m below the limits of the historical drilling - all of it outside the current resource model. These results, together with the Phase 3 program planned for 2027, will be incorporated in a further resource update targeted for the end of Q2 2027. The updated estimate therefore represents a new baseline for the Roger Project rather than the full extent of the opportunity.

"This estimate establishes a near 1.4-million-ounce Inferred gold resource at Roger and, just as importantly, it is built on historical drilling," said Peter Cashin, Chief Executive Officer of Auriginal. "Our 2026 programs have already added roughly 14,875 metres of drilling that sits outside this model - including some of the highest-grade intersections ever returned on the property - and we have a defined pipeline of targets within and outside of the Roger Zone for Phase 3 in 2027. Our objective is to bring all of that into a further resource update by the end of the second quarter of 2027."

"Chibougamau is one of the most active consolidation stories in Canadian mining today: IAMGOLD has assembled the Nelligan Mining Complex through its acquisition of Northern Superior, whose claims adjoin our northern boundary, and Central Asia Metals is acquiring the Cygnus copper-gold assets that adjoin us to the north and west. Roger is a 100%-owned, road-accessible gold-copper system five kilometres from town with 1.39 million ounces of gold in Inferred Mineral Resources, and it is growing. That is a strategic position in this district."

Figure 1 - Roger Area Mining Claim Status (as at October 19, 2026)

Figure 2 - Overhead 3D Down plunge View looking NW showing Inferred Blocks above the 0.22 g/t Au cut-off grade and inside the Pit Shell

Figure 3 - Cross-Sectional View looking West showing all interpolated blocks above the 0.22 g/t Au cut-off grade. Only blocks within the constraining pit shell (black line) are included in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Mineral Resource Estimate

Table 1 - Pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resources

Cut-off

Grade Tonnage Grade Metal Content Au (g/t) Mt Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Au (oz) Ag (oz) Cu (Lbs) 0.22 80.5 0.54 0.40 0.04 1,394,000 1,046,000 70,630,000

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes:

1. The independent qualified persons ("QPs") for the MRE, as defined in NI 43-101, are Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo., of PLR Resources Inc., who is responsible for the geological interpretation and resource estimate, and Stephen Coates, P.Eng., of Evomine, who is responsible for the cut-off grade, pit shell optimization and metallurgical parameters. The effective date of the MRE is September 13, 2026.

2. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this MRE are uncertain in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration; however, there is no certainty that this will occur.

3. Resources are presented as undiluted and in situ for an open-pit scenario and are considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The constraining pit shell was developed using overall pit slopes of 50° in bedrock and 30° in overburden. The pit optimization to develop the mineral resource-constraining pit shell was done using the pseudoflow algorithm in Deswik software.

4. The mineralized wireframes were prepared using Leapfrog Edge v.2026.1.2 and are based on 335 drill holes and 49,195 samples. The cut-off date for the drill hole database was September 13, 2026. The database comprises historical drilling completed by previous operators between 1979 and 2018 and excludes all drilling completed by Auriginal in 2026.

5. Composites of 2 to 5 metre lengths were created inside the mineralization volumes. A total of 11,862 composites were generated. High-grade capping was done on the composited assay data; composites were capped.

6. Grade model resource estimation was calculated from drill hole data using an Ordinary Kriging interpolation method in a sub-blocked block model using blocks measuring 5 m x 5 m x 5 m and sub-blocks down to 1.25 m x 1.25m x 1.25 m.

7. Specific gravity values were estimated using data available in the drill hole database. Density values between 2.81 and 2.97 were applied to the model for hard rock and 2.00 for overburden.

8. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources for the base case are reported at a lower cut-off grade of 0.22 g/t Au (see Figure 2). The cut-off grade and pit shell optimization were calculated using the following parameters (among others): gold price = USD3,750/oz and CAD:USD exchange rate = 1.38. The cut-off grades will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis in light of future prevailing market conditions and costs.

9. The MRE presented herein is categorized as Inferred mineral resources. The Inferred category is constrained to areas where drill spacing is less than 100 m in the higher-grade zones and 200 m in the wider and lower-grade porphyry zone. Blocks classified as Inferred show reasonable geological and grade continuity.

10. Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes). Grades are reported in g/t (Au, Ag) and percent (Cu); metal contents are reported in troy ounces (Au, Ag) and pounds (Cu). Tonnages and metal contents have been rounded, and any discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.

11. The MRE was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019).

12. Other than the risk factors described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, dated August 27, 2026, available on SEDAR+, the QPs are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political or marketing issues or any other relevant factors that could materially affect this MRE.

Table 2 - Pit-Constrained Inferred Resources at various cut-off grades

Cut-off

Grade Tonnage Grade Metal Content Au (g/t) Mt Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Au (oz) Ag (oz) Cu (Lbs) 0.15 136.9 0.39 0.37 0.04 1,722,000 1,621,000 116,578,000 0.20 92.5 0.50 0.39 0.04 1,475,000 1,161,000 80,520,000 0.22 80.5 0.54 0.40 0.04 1,394,000 1,046,000 70,630,000 0.25 68.1 0.59 0.42 0.04 1,301,000 912,000 59,935,000 0.30 55.3 0.67 0.43 0.04 1,189,000 756,000 48,728,000 0.35 46.9 0.73 0.44 0.04 1,102,000 662,000 41,429,000 0.40 40.8 0.78 0.45 0.04 1,028,000 591,000 36,058,000 0.45 35.6 0.84 0.46 0.04 957,000 529,000 31,462,000 0.50 31.1 0.89 0.47 0.04 889,000 474,000 27,464,000

The base case (0.22 g/t Au cut-off) is shown in bold. Results at other cut-off grades are reported within the same constraining pit shell to show how sensitive the estimate is to the choice of cut-off grade. They are not a restatement of the Mineral Resources.

Comparison with the 2018 Historical Estimate

The previous NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Roger Zone was prepared for Enforcer Gold Corp., a previous operator of the project, by Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. and GéoPointCom Inc. of Val-d'Or, Quebec (the "2018 historical estimate"; effective date July 4, 2018; technical report dated October 9, 2018, by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo. and Daniel Gaudreault, P.Geo., filed on SEDAR on October 12, 2018) at a 0.45 g/t AuEq cut-off using a gold price of US$1,240/oz. It reported an Indicated resource of 10.9 million tonnes at 0.85 g/t Au, 0.80 g/t Ag and 0.06% Cu (297,000 oz gold) and an Inferred resource of 6.6 million tonnes at 0.75 g/t Au, 1.18 g/t Ag and 0.11% Cu (159,000 oz gold).

Table 3 - Comparison of the 2026 MRE with the 2018 Historical Estimate by Category

2018 Historical

Estimate¹ 2026 MRE² Change % Change Indicated - Au (oz) 297,000 0 (297,000) (100%) Inferred - Au (oz) 159,000 1,394,000 +1,235,000 +777% Indicated - Ag (oz)³ ~280,000 0 ~(280,000) (100%) Inferred - Ag (oz)³ ~249,000 1,046,000 ~+797,000 ~+320% Indicated - Cu (lb)³ ~14.4 million 0 ~(14.4 million) (100%) Inferred - Cu (lb)³ ~15.9 million 70.6 million ~+54.7 million ~+344%

¹ 2018 historical estimate (effective date July 4, 2018) at a 0.45 g/t AuEq cut-off (US$1,240/oz Au). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the 2018 historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. ² 2026 MRE (effective date September 13, 2026) at a 0.22 g/t Au cut-off (US$3,750/oz Au). ³ Contained silver and copper for the 2018 historical estimate are calculated from the tonnes and grades reported in the 2018 technical report. Figures may not sum due to rounding.

The two estimates are not directly comparable: the 2018 estimate used a higher gold-equivalent cut-off and a gold price less than one-third of the US$3,750/oz used today, and the 2026 estimate reflects a revised interpretation of the geometry and continuity of mineralization. The increase in contained gold is principally the result of a substantially larger mineralized envelope (80.5 million tonnes Inferred, versus 10.9 million tonnes Indicated and 6.6 million tonnes Inferred in 2018) at a lower cut-off grade and lower average grade. All material previously classified as Indicated is now classified as Inferred, reflecting the change in modeling approach and confidence level adopted by the Qualified Person. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the 2018 historical estimate as current mineral resources, and Auriginal is not treating it as current mineral resources. The 2018 historical estimate has been superseded by the current MRE and is presented for comparison purposes only.

Geology and Deposit Description

The Roger Zone is a porphyry-style gold-copper deposit associated with a felsic sill and dyke system intruding mafic and felsic volcanic and pyroclastic rocks of the Bruneau Formation. The resource is defined by historical diamond drilling over a strike length of approximately 1,000 m to a vertical depth of approximately 500 m, with mineralized drill intersections ranging from 10.7 m to 192.6 m in length (true thickness of up to approximately 125 m). Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth. The 2026 drilling has extended the system to at least 1.4 km of strike and identified a gold-rich VMS horizon overlying the porphyry, neither of which is reflected in the current estimate. Additional gold-copper targets on the property remain to be drill-tested.

2026 Drilling: Growth Outside the Current Estimate

Auriginal's 2026 drilling was designed to test the depth and strike extensions of the Roger Zone and the gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") horizon that overlies it. Phase 1 (10 holes, 7,325 m) was completed in the first half of 2026 and Phase 2 (15 holes, approximately 7,300 m, fully funded) is nearing completion. Selected results previously reported by the Company include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Including / Notes AUR-26-07 346.0 472.3 125.3 0.67 0.09 incl. 20.0 m at 1.94 g/t Au AUR-26-12 397.0 442.5 45.5 1.05 - incl. 8.0 m at 4.37 g/t Au and 2.2 m at 12.2 g/t Au, 31.9 g/t Ag, 0.35% Cu AUR-26-12 207.0 226.5 19.5 1.51 - incl. 2.9 m at 7.01 g/t Au AUR-26-10 402.0 431.4 29.4 1.32 - incl. 1.3 m at 14.0 g/t Au, 44.9 g/t Ag, 1.47% Cu AUR-26-10 603.7 628.0 24.3 1.04 - incl. 4.0 m at 3.82 g/t Au AUR-26-06 70.5 105.0 34.5 0.69 0.14 incl. 6.0 m at 1.85 g/t Au, 0.34% Cu AUR-26-06 256.4 343.5 87.1 0.35 AUR-26-05 210.5 234.0 23.5 1.12 0.11 incl. 1.1 m at 12.2 g/t Au AUR-26-04A 584.6 585.8 1.2 32.6 - Gold-rich VMS-style horizon above the porphyry

Intervals are core lengths; true widths are estimated at approximately 65% of core length. A dash (-) indicates that copper was not reported for the interval. Grades are uncapped. Full results, including all assays, QA/QC procedures and hole locations, were disclosed in the Company's news releases of July 14, September 1 and October 15, 2026.

These holes indicate that the porphyry gold-copper system continues well below the current resource model and along strike in both directions, and that it remains open (see Figure 3). Phase 2 was drilled at approximately 125 m spacing across the new extensions with the objective of supporting Inferred classification in the next resource update. Assays from the remaining Phase 2 holes, including AUR-26-20 in which visible gold was observed, are pending.

A Phase 3 geophysical and diamond drilling program planned for 2027 will focus on:

Expanding the Roger porphyry deposit at depth and along strike;

Completing infill and step-out drilling of the extensions and on the VMS horizon, which has been traced over at least 1.5 km of strike;

Testing new targets generated outside of the Roger resource footprint.

No assurance can be given that future drilling will result in an increase in mineral resources.

The Chibougamau District

The Roger Project covers 987 hectares, 5 km from the town of Chibougamau, with all-season road access and nearby grid power. The Chibougamau-Chapais camp has produced an estimated 4.0 million ounces of gold and 2.7 billion pounds of copper (The Northern Miner, October 2026) and is served by established infrastructure including a regional airport, a skilled local workforce and the Copper Rand processing facility.

The district has attracted significant investment and consolidation by larger producers over the past twelve months:

IAMGOLD Corporation completed its acquisition of Northern Superior Resources Inc. in December 2025 (total consideration of approximately C$267 million at announcement on October 20, 2025), combining the Philibert, Chevrier and Croteau properties with its Nelligan and Monster Lake projects to form the Nelligan Mining Complex, which IAMGOLD describes as the fourth-largest pre-production gold camp in Canada with 3.75 million oz of Measured and Indicated and 8.65 million oz of Inferred gold resources. The Croteau Est deposit (Figure 1), for which Northern Superior reported a historical Inferred estimate, derived from a 2015 technical report, of 640,000 oz of gold at 1.70 g/t ( see Northern Superior Press Release, August 8, 2023), is located on the IAMGOLD claim block that shares the northern boundary of the Roger Project; the deposit itself lies approximately 10-km west-northwest of the Roger Zone.

Central Asia Metals plc agreed in June 2026 to acquire Cygnus Metals Limited in an all-share transaction valued at approximately A$232 million, principally for Cygnus's Chibougamau copper-gold project and its 900,000 tonne-per-year Copper Rand mill. The scheme received court approval in October 2026, with implementation scheduled for October 27, 2026 (see Cygnus Metals Limited Press Release, October 15, 2026). The Gwillim claims within the Cygnus land package are contiguous with the northern and western boundary of the Roger Project.

Sources - Resource figures for the Croteau Est deposit and the Nelligan Mining Complex are taken from public disclosure by Northern Superior Resources Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation, respectively. Mineralization on adjacent and nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Roger Project. Auriginal's qualified person has been unable to verify this information.

Qualified Persons, Data Verification and QA/QC

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo. (OGQ #1202; PGO #311), a director of Auriginal and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who is not independent of the Company. The mineral resource estimate was prepared by the independent Qualified Persons named in Note 1 above, who have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure relating to the estimate.

Data Verification

Mr. Richard (OGQ #1119) verified the database supporting the MRE by visiting the Project on October 2, 2026, checking a reasonable percentage of the database against original assay certificates; independent check sampling of 15 core samples; and review of collar, downhole survey and lithology data. Some of the historical drillholes lack QA/QC data. In the opinion of the QP, the data are adequate for the purposes of the MRE. The QP has not done sufficient work to classify the 2018 historical estimate as current mineral resources, and Auriginal is not treating it as current mineral resources. The 2018 historical estimate has been superseded by the current MRE and is presented for comparison purposes only. An assumption that the categories of the historical estimate are compatible to current CIM Definition Standards has been made.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this press release were estimated by independent qualified persons in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and are disclosed in accordance with NI 43-101. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling. The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, including the mineral resources for the Roger Project contained in this news release, will be delivered and filed on SEDAR+ by Auriginal within 45 days of the date of this news release.

QA/QC Protocol

Strict QA/QC protocols are in place for the Roger Project, including the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), duplicates and blanks at regular intervals throughout the sample sequence. Samples were collected from half-split NQ-size drill core that amount to greater than 5% of total core sampled. Duplicate samples were derived from quarter-cut core. QA/QC samples were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs). Sample preparation and analysis were carried out at Actlabs' facilities in Val-d'Or, Quebec and Ancaster, Ontario, using the analytical packages "UT-8" and "4Litho". Whole-rock analyses are by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish, plus loss on ignition. Gold (5-5,000 ppb) is analysed by 30 g fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish. Cu, Zn, Ag and Mo are analysed by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish.

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold exploration company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, 5 km from Chibougamau, hosts a gold-copper porphyry deposit with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 80.5 million tonnes at 0.54 g/t Au (1.39 million ounces of gold), and an overlying gold-rich VMS horizon. Supported by a pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's established mining regions and the Ore Group's exploration and capital markets team, Auriginal is focused on discovery and resource growth in copper, gold and zinc. Further information is available at https://auriginal.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the timing and filing of the technical report supporting the mineral resource estimate, the completion of the Phase 2 program and receipt of pending assay results, the scope, timing and objectives of the planned Phase 3 drilling program in 2027, the timing and content of a further updated mineral resource estimate, the potential for expansion of mineral resources, the receipt of pending assay results, the completion of third-party transactions in the Chibougamau district and the Company's exploration plans and objectives. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Auriginal expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the results of exploration, the continuity of mineralization, metal prices, the availability of financing and personnel, and the receipt of regulatory approvals, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including risks related to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, general economic and industry conditions, commodity price volatility, currency fluctuations, environmental and operational risks, competition and stock market volatility. There is no assurance that further drilling will result in an increase in mineral resources or that a further updated mineral resource estimate will be completed on the timeline indicated or at all. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320234