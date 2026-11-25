Highlights

54.7 m of 1.21 g/t Au in hole AUR-26-13, more than twice the 0.54 g/t Au average grade of the Roger resource. The interval includes 1.5 m of 12.4 g/t, 0.7 m of 11.9 g/t and 2.2 m of 10.3 g/t Au.

Outside the resource. Roger hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.39 million ounces of gold , published on October 22, 2026 and based only on historical drilling. None of Auriginal's 2026 drilling is in it, including today's holes.

Higher grade, and still growing. Leading 2026 intercepts of 54.7 m of 1.21 g/t, 45.5 m of 1.05 g/t, 29.4 m of 1.32 g/t and 23.5 m of 1.12 g/t Au each run at about double the resource grade or better. All six holes reported today intersected gold outside the resource.

Next resource update targeted for 2027, the first to include the 2026 drilling.

Eight more holes to report, including AUR-26-20, the first hole at Roger with visible gold.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") reports that hole AUR-26-13 intersected 54.7 m grading 1.21 g/t gold at its 100%-owned Roger gold-copper project near Chibougamau, Quebec. That is more than twice the average grade of the 1.39 million ounce Roger Mineral Resource, and it lies outside that resource. Results for five other Phase 2 holes are also reported today. All six holes intersected gold outside the resource.

"A month ago we published a resource of 1.39 million ounces of gold at Roger, and we don't think the market has noticed," said Peter Cashin, Chief Executive Officer. "That resource does not include a single hole we drilled this year. Today's hole returned 54.7 metres at more than twice the resource grade, and it sits outside the resource. Our 2026 drilling keeps finding gold beyond what is already counted, and the best of it is at better grades."

"All of our 2026 drilling goes into the next resource update, targeted for the second quarter of 2027. Before then we have eight more holes to report, including the first hole at Roger with visible gold, in a camp where IAMGOLD and Central Asia Metals have recently acquired and are advancing projects."

Figure 1 - Plan Map of 2026 Drillhole Locations, Roger Project, Quebec (Holes Reported in this Release Highlighted)

Figure 2 - Longitudinal Section Looking South, Roger Project, Showing Pierce Points of 2026 Holes (Reported Holes Highlighted)

1.39 Million Ounces, Before Any 2026 Drilling

On October 22, 2026, Auriginal reported a pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource at Roger of 80.5 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t Au, containing 1,394,000 ounces of gold, together with silver and copper, at a 0.22 g/t Au cut-off (see Auriginal news release dated October 22, 2026). The estimate is based only on historical drilling. It does not include any hole drilled by Auriginal in 2026.

2026 Drilling: Outside the Resource and Higher Grade

Auriginal's 2026 drilling has extended the Roger system to at least 1.4 km of strike length and at least 150 m below the limits of historical drilling (see news release dated October 15, 2026). The leading intercepts are well above the 0.54 g/t Au average grade of the resource (Table 1). None of these holes is included in the resource.

Table 1 - Selected 2026 Intercepts Compared with the Roger Resource Grade

Hole ID Interval (m) Au (g/t) Multiple of resource grade

(0.54 g/t Au) Reported AUR-26-13 54.7 1.21 2.2x Today AUR-26-12 45.5 1.05 1.9x October 15, 2026 AUR-26-12 19.5 1.51 2.8x October 15, 2026 AUR-26-10 29.4 1.32 2.4x October 15, 2026 AUR-26-07 125.3 0.67 1.2x September 1, 2026 incl. 20.0 1.94 3.6x September 1, 2026 AUR-26-05 23.5 1.12 2.1x September 1, 2026

Selected intervals only. Intervals are core lengths; see the referenced news releases for true width estimates. Not every 2026 interval exceeds the resource grade, and individual drill intercepts are not directly comparable to the average grade of a Mineral Resource. Complete results are in the Company's news releases dated September 1 and October 15, 2026 and in Table 2 below.

Today's Results

AUR-26-13 returned 54.7 m grading 1.21 g/t Au from 448.3 m, including 1.5 m of 12.4 g/t, 0.7 m of 11.9 g/t and 2.2 m of 10.3 g/t Au, with silver and copper. The intercept is in the high-grade zone that the Company interprets in the upper 125 to 150 m of the Roger porphyry system, which is up to 550 m thick, beneath the capping Roberge Sill. It follows AUR-26-12, which returned 45.5 m grading 1.05 g/t Au from the same zone (reported October 15, 2026). Both intercepts are outside the current resource.

The other five holes, AUR-26-11, AUR-26-14, AUR-26-15a, AUR-26-16 (partial assays) and AUR-26-17, were drilled along the Roger trend in the northeastern and southwestern parts of the Phase 2 drill grid (Figure 1 and Figure 2). All five intersected gold outside the resource. AUR-26-15a returned broad intervals of lower-grade gold, including 33.0 m of 0.38 g/t Au. AUR-26-14 intersected copper-bearing gold mineralization at the southwestern end of the grid, including 3.3 m of 1.25 g/t Au and 0.42% Cu. AUR-26-11, AUR-26-16 and AUR-26-17 returned narrower intervals. Full results are in Table 2.

Table 2 - Significant Assay Results, Phase 2 Holes AUR-26-11 and AUR-26-13 to AUR-26-17

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) AUR-26-13 (-56°) 216.0 220.5 4.5 0.53 -- -- --

257.2 258.0 0.8 1.83 -- -- --

306.0 315.0 9.0 0.63 -- -- -- incl. 310.0 311.0 1.0 3.23 7.1 0.20 --

370.0 375.5 5.5 1.12 -- -- -- incl. 374.0 375.5 1.5 3.29 -- -- --

448.3 503.0 54.7 1.21 -- -- -- incl. 463.0 464.5 1.5 12.4 23.3 0.35 -- and incl. 476.6 477.3 0.7 11.9 13.9 0.13 -- and incl. 481.8 484.0 2.2 10.3 15.8 0.35 -- AUR-26-14 (-50°) 138.9 139.4 0.5 1.06 2.1 1.15 --

221.7 225.0 3.3 0.81 1.6 -- --

236.7 240.0 3.3 1.25 1.9 0.42 --

271.6 290.0 18.4 0.29 -- -- -- incl. 271.6 277.7 6.1 0.39 1.6 0.42 -- and incl. 283.0 284.0 1.0 1.18 1.7 -- --

470.8 471.3 0.5 3.17 -- -- -- AUR-26-15a (-55°) 186.0 201.4 15.4 0.46 -- -- -- incl. 190.5 192.0 1.5 1.46 -- -- --

235.5 268.5 33.0 0.38 -- -- -- incl. 259.5 261.7 2.2 1.36 -- -- --

300.9 319.5 18.6 0.28 -- -- --

332.6 348.0 15.4 0.42 -- -- --

364.5 368.0 3.5 0.73 -- -- -- incl. 366.0 367.0 1.0 1.99 2.9 0.41 --

378.5 387.0 8.5 0.44 -- -- --

431.0 431.5 0.5 2.51 15.7 0.24 -- AUR-26-11 (-49°) 159.0 160.5 1.5 3.38 2.6 -- --

292.5 294.0 1.5 1.39 -- -- --

350.0 351.0 1.0 1.87 12.9 -- 0.16 AUR-26-16 (-50°) 110.0 111.0 1.0 1.25 -- -- --

220.5 222.0 1.5 1.00 -- -- -- AUR-26-17 (-50°) 123.0 132.0 9.0 0.56 -- -- --

Intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated at approximately 65% of the core intervals reported. Sub-intervals ("incl.") are reported where grades are materially higher. Ag, Cu and Zn are shown where significant; "--" indicates not reported. Grades are uncapped. Assays for AUR-26-16 are partial; results for the remaining samples are pending. Intervals were composited using a 0.22 g/t Au cut-off, consistent with the cut-off used for the October 22, 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate.

Eight more holes. Phase 2 drilling, at about 125 m centres, was completed in October 2026. Results for AUR-26-18 to AUR-26-25, and for the remaining samples from AUR-26-16, will be released once all assays have been received and reviewed. They include AUR-26-20, the first hole at Roger in which visible gold has been observed (Plates 1 and 2).

The next resource update. Phase 1 and Phase 2 results, together with planned 2027 drilling, are to be included in an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for the end of Q2 2027. The Company believes the 2026 results, including those reported today, have the potential to add Mineral Resources at Roger.

NOTE: Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define them as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. There is no assurance that the drilling described in this release will result in additional Mineral Resources.

Roger in the Chibougamau Camp

Chibougamau is re-emerging as one of Quebec's most active exploration and development camps. IAMGOLD Corporation has consolidated its Nelligan, Monster Lake, Philibert and Chevrier projects into the Nelligan Mining Complex, following its acquisitions of Northern Superior Resources and Orbec, completed in December 2025. In October 2026, Central Asia Metals plc completed its acquisition of Cygnus Metals, adding the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project to its portfolio. XXIX Metal Corp. is advancing copper and gold resources at its Opemiska project. Auriginal is also IAMGOLD's joint venture partner on the Anik property, east of the Nelligan deposit.

NOTE: Mineralization on other properties in the Chibougamau district is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Roger Project.

Plate 1 - Visible gold at 443.95 m, hole AUR-26-20

Plate 2 - Visible gold in pyrite-chalcopyrite stringer, hole AUR-26-20

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold exploration company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide mineralization. The Company also holds a pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's established mining regions and is supported by the Ore Group's exploration and capital markets team. Further details are available at https://auriginal.ca/.

QA/QC Protocol

Strict QA/QC protocols are in place for the Roger Project, including the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), duplicates and blanks at regular intervals throughout the sample sequence. Samples were collected from half-split NQ-size drill core; duplicate samples were derived from quarter-cut core. For the holes reported in this release, a total of 1,942 drill core samples and 103 QA/QC samples (blanks, standards and duplicates) were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs). Sample preparation and analysis were carried out at Actlabs' facilities in Val-d'Or, Quebec and Ancaster, Ontario, using the analytical packages "UT-8" and "4Litho". Whole-rock analyses are by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish, plus loss on ignition. Gold (5-5,000 ppb) is analysed by 30 g fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish. Cu, Zn, Ag and Mo are analysed by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michel Leblanc, géo. (613) and André Liboiron, géo. (617), independent consultants to Auriginal Mining Corp. and Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the potential expansion of the Roger Mineral Resource, the potential for the 2026 drilling to add Mineral Resources, the expected timing and content of a further Mineral Resource Estimate update targeted for the end of Q2 2027, the inclusion of Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 drilling in that update, the timing and results of the remaining Phase 2 assays, the scope and timing of 2027 drilling, the geological interpretation of the Roger Project and the potential for additional Mineral Resources. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Auriginal expects to occur are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Auriginal's control, including the results of further drilling and resource estimation work, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325677