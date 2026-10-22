A research team in Italy has investigated the performance of a direct-expansion, dual-source heat pump that uses air and solar energy as heat sources and CO2 as the refrigerant. The researchers aimed to identify optimal operating conditions and develop advanced control strategies. "An experimental campaign was carried out under real-field conditions on a 10 kW prototype, considering both Air-Mode and Sun-Mode operation for domestic hot water production and producing a total of 307 tests," the researchers said. "To overcome the limitations of non-uniform experimental data, artificial neural networks ...

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