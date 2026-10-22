Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with Prestigious 2026 Best Practices Recognitions

Celebrating companies and organizations for their outstanding achievements at the Best Practices Recognition Gala

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry trailblazers gathered in Tucson, Arizona, for the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition Gala, held on October 21, 2026, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. The gathering celebrated leading organizations for their innovation, technology leadership, customer value, and strategic impact across a range of industries.

"Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions honor organizations that demonstrate measurable and transformative success through innovation, customer value leadership, and strategic vision. These organizations not only respond to evolving market dynamics but actively shape the future of their industries," said Roger Frigstad, Global Senior Director of Transformational Growth at Frost & Sullivan. "It is a privilege to recognize this distinguished group of organizations for their outstanding achievements and the meaningful impact they continue to create across their industries and markets."

The following organizations have been honored with Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions:

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and NeoPower Technologies

2026 APAC Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the EV Fleet Charging Management Solutions Industry

This collaboration is advancing intelligent EV charging solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. Through technology innovation, industry collaboration, standards development, and ecosystem building, the partnership is helping create a more connected, interoperable, and scalable EV charging landscape. Its efforts are accelerating the transition from technology development to real-world deployment while delivering greater value for fleet operators and the broader EV ecosystem.

Learn more about Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and NeoPower Technologies

Tech Mahindra

2026 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Agentic AI Solutions in the BPS Industry

This organization is advancing agentic AI by integrating advanced technologies directly into real-world business operations. Its Orion marketplace enables enterprises to deploy autonomous AI agents within live workflows, supported by production-grade domain agents, a hyperscaler-agnostic architecture, and built-in governance and human oversight. This approach enables secure, scalable adoption of agentic AI while driving operational efficiency, measurable outcomes, and long-term enterprise transformation.

Learn more about Tech Mahindra

Agilisium

2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Agentic AI for Life Sciences Industry

This organization combines deep domain expertise, proprietary agentic AI architecture, cloud-native engineering, and production-ready accelerators to help life sciences companies move beyond AI experimentation and into real-world deployment. Its solutions support critical workflows across research, clinical development, regulatory, medical affairs, market access, and patient services, with compliance, auditability, human oversight, and workflow orchestration built into its approach.

Learn more about Agilisium

Ramco Systems

2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Enterprise Software Solutions for Aerospace Industry

This organization is transforming the way aviation businesses manage complex operations through intelligent enterprise technology. By combining deep aviation expertise with continuous, customer-driven innovation, it delivers an integrated digital platform that enhances efficiency, visibility, and decision-making across airlines, MROs, defense organizations, OEMs, and aerospace operators. Its ability to translate technology innovation into measurable business outcomes and sustained customer success has established a strong global presence and a clear vision for the future of aviation operations.

Learn more about Ramco Systems

TrueFoundry

2026 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Enterprise AI Control Plane Industry

This organization is transforming how enterprises operationalize AI through a unified control plane that integrates governance, deployment, observability, security, multi-model management, and agent lifecycle operations. Its platform enables faster deployment, greater infrastructure efficiency, improved cost management, and production-scale reliability across global markets.

Learn more about TrueFoundry

Tecnomotum

2026 Mexican Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Connected Truck Telematics Industry

This organization is driving innovation in connected transportation across Mexico. By combining deep transportation expertise with a strong engineering culture and continued technology innovation, it delivers solutions that address critical fleet challenges and create measurable value for customers. Its scalable approach, practical focus, and long-standing relationships with leading fleet operators have strengthened its position in the connected truck telematics market.

Learn more about Tecnomotum

Appdome

2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the Global Mobile Enterprise Security Industry

This organization is addressing the growing complexity of mobile security with a scalable and highly automated approach. By simplifying security operations through a unified platform, it helps enterprises strengthen protection against security, fraud, compliance, and operational challenges while reducing engineering effort and accelerating deployment.

Learn more about Appdome

Mobileum

2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the Roaming Services Industry

This organization is enabling smarter, more secure, and more efficient roaming experiences worldwide. Through deep industry expertise, unified intelligence, and AI-driven automation, it helps operators address evolving roaming requirements across fraud management, network security, quality of service, and customer experience. Its technology-agnostic approach and continuous innovation enable operators to navigate increasingly complex network environments while maintaining performance, security, and operational control.

Learn more about Mobileum

XCOM by Globalstar

2026 Global Private 5G Network Enabling Technology Leadership

This organization is redefining private 5G connectivity through software-defined innovation, integrated network solutions, and spectrum flexibility. With its advanced Supercell architecture and end-to-end private 5G platform, XCOM RAN by Globalstar enables enterprises to achieve reliable, low-latency, and scalable wireless performance for mission-critical operations. Its simplified deployment model and licensed spectrum capabilities empower organizations to accelerate industrial automation, AI-driven applications, and digital transformation while reducing network complexity and enhancing operational efficiency.

Learn more about XCOM by Globalstar

BitRaser

2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Data Erasure for Used Electronics Industry

This organization has built a strong position in the market by combining deep technical expertise with a customer-first approach. Its ability to validate its own erasure technology through decades of data recovery expertise gives customers confidence in secure and verifiable data protection. Supported by responsive service, original industry research, and a commitment to evolving with customer needs, the company continues to expand its reach while maintaining a strong focus on trust and reliability.

Learn more about BitRaser

Cummins

2026 Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Brake Friction Components Aftermarket for Commercial Vehicles Industry

This organization delivers meaningful customer value in the North American commercial vehicle aftermarket. Its MFLEX4 brake disc pad kit addresses key fleet and distributor challenges through broad caliper compatibility, OE-level performance, simplified inventory management, and regulatory compliance. By reducing SKU complexity and supporting efficient servicing and predictable maintenance costs, the solution helps fleets improve uptime and operational efficiency.

Learn more about Cummins

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognizes companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

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