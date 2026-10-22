Furniture at Work: Workplace furniture expert reveals which UK jobs carry the greatest ergonomic risk

Workplace furniture expert reveals which UK jobs carry the greatest ergonomic risk

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half a million UK workers suffered a musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) linked to their job last year, with office staff, healthcare workers and teachers facing the greatest ergonomic risks.

Analysis of Health and Safety Executive (HSE) data by office furniture specialist Furniture At Work found 511,000 workers were affected in 2024/25, a rate of 1,470 cases per 100,000 workers.

The cost reaches beyond the individual. Office for National Statistics figures show 148.8 million working days were lost to sickness or injury in 2025, with musculoskeletal conditions responsible for 14.6% of absences, making them the second most common cause.

Office and remote workers: neck and upper limb strain

Upper limb and neck disorders now account for 41% of all work-related MSD cases, affecting an estimated 211,000 workers, up from 37% the year before. Laptops on kitchen tables, unsuitable desks and badly positioned screens leave home workers in fixed, awkward positions for hours.

Healthcare: patient handling takes its toll

An estimated 68,000 work-related MSD cases were reported in human health and social work, accounting for 22% of all work-related ill health in the sector. Manual patient handling, long shifts and prolonged standing are key contributors.

Teachers: pain is going unreported

An HSE-commissioned survey found 75% of primary school teachers experience ongoing back, shoulder or neck pain or discomfort, yet around a quarter never tell their employer. Among early years staff, 82% experience work-related MSDs at least weekly, according to research highlighted by OSHwiki, while just 8% have formally reported symptoms.

Different jobs, same problem

Whether sitting, standing, bending or lifting, workers are repeating the same strain for long stretches, often without furniture or equipment designed to support them. Tackling workplace MSDs, the analysis suggests, needs more than a single universal fix.

What can employers do?

Furniture At Work recommends role-specific measures:

Office and remote workers: ergonomic chairs with adjustable lumbar support, height-adjustable desks, monitor arms and ergonomic keyboards and mice.

Healthcare staff: anti-fatigue matting, height-adjustable stools and supportive seating in nurses' stations and staff rooms.

Teachers: height-adjustable and standing desks, ergonomic chairs for marking and preparation, and anti-fatigue matting.

With over half a million workers affected, the furniture provided must match the ergonomic demands of the job.

Sources: HSE Labour Force Survey 2024/25; ONS Sickness Absence in the Labour Market, 2025

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