Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - James Holbrook, Founder and Executive Chairman of Warehub, joined leading industrial real estate executives at Bisnow's Northeast Industrial & Manufacturing Conference in Jersey City on October 21st to discuss how evolving tenant requirements, changing supply dynamics and new leasing strategies are reshaping the industrial real estate market.

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Key Takeaways:

Future-Proofing Industrial Real Estate Through Supply Chain Flexibility: Warehub Founder James Holbrook emphasized the need to look beyond individual buildings and create digital infrastructure that enables tenants to adapt their real estate strategies, optimize distribution networks and reduce transportation costs.

Turning Industrial Vacancy Into Revenue Opportunities: Holbrook highlighted how flexible, short-term leasing can help institutional landlords monetize vacant space, improve near-term asset performance and meet evolving tenant demand without compromising long-term leasing objectives.

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Warehub is building the operating system for industrial real estate, connecting demand, inventory and execution through a single intelligent platform. By standardizing property data, digitizing leasing workflows and coordinating the participants required to activate industrial space, Warehub enables landlords, tenants and brokers to move from requirement to occupancy with greater speed, transparency and efficiency.

More deals. Less friction. Faster payment.

For more information, visit warehub.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320365