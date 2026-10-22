

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $749 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $823 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $928 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $6.188 billion from $6.250 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $749 Mln. vs. $823 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $6.188 Bln vs. $6.250 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.64 To $ 1.66



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