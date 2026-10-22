Bybit Secures VARA Licence for Exchange Services in Dubai

Bybit Fintech FZE receives regulatory approval for spot trading as the company reinforces its commitment to compliance and the development of Dubai's digital asset ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today announced that Bybit Fintech FZE has secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) for Exchange Services, covering spot trading.

The licence marks an important milestone in Bybit's presence in Dubai, where the company established its international headquarters in 2022. It also supports Bybit's continued efforts to build its business within established regulatory frameworks and contribute to the development of Dubai's digital asset industry.

"Dubai has made significant progress in building a regulatory environment for virtual assets, and we are pleased to take this next step in our journey here," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO at Bybit. "We look forward to continuing our work in Dubai, supporting the local digital asset community and building our business in line with the standards set by VARA."

Building for the Long Term

"Securing this licence is a significant step forward for Bybit. We have great respect for VARA's work in establishing a clear and robust framework for virtual assets," said Peter Loo, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Bybit. "A healthy digital asset market needs strong oversight, sound risk management and a commitment to protecting users. We look forward to continuing our work with VARA as we grow our business in Dubai. In time, we also hope to expand our licensed activities to include derivatives, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. Derivatives are a major part of Bybit's global trading business, and we want to bring more of our offering to Dubai through the appropriate regulatory process."

For Bybit, the licence is part of a broader effort to build its business in each market in line with local requirements. The company continues to invest in compliance, security and risk management as it develops products and services for users across different jurisdictions.

The Dubai milestone comes amid Bybit's broader regulatory progress in 2026. In his October keynote, Ben highlighted five new licences and regulatory approvals across the European Union, the Cayman Islands, Indonesia, South Africa and El Salvador in 2026.

These developments reflect Bybit's continued focus on working with regulators and securing the appropriate permissions as it expands internationally. The company believes that strong regulatory relationships and locally compliant services are important to building lasting trust with users and market participants.

Supporting Dubai's Digital Asset Ecosystem

Since establishing its international headquarters in Dubai in 2022, Bybit has participated in the emirate's growing blockchain and Web3 ecosystem through industry engagement, partnerships and initiatives that support knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Dubai's regulatory framework and international reach make it a key market for the continued development of digital assets. Bybit intends to build on its presence in the emirate, working with relevant stakeholders and developing its services in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

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We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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