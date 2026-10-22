Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:17
10,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,20013:55
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Merrill Lynch International

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.539726

1.556979

6.096705

10375859

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B3FLWH99

7726068

4.539726

Sub Total 8.A

7726068

4.539726%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

77956

0.045806

Sub Total 8.B1

77956

0.045806%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

17/08/2028

n/a

Cash

614410

0.361018

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

581610

0.341746

Swaps

07/05/2030

n/a

Cash

1763

0.001036

Swaps

24/06/2027

n/a

Cash

291111

0.171053

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

5637

0.003312

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

91330

0.053663

Swaps

13/04/2027

n/a

Cash

868009

0.510030

Swaps

01/11/2027

n/a

Cash

117965

0.069315

Sub Total 8.B2

2571835

1.511173%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

4.538846

5.467787%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.