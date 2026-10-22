Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B3FLWH99
Issuer Name
BODYCOTE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Merrill Lynch International
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
20-Oct-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
21-Oct-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.539726
1.556979
6.096705
10375859
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99
7726068
4.539726
Sub Total 8.A
7726068
4.539726%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
77956
0.045806
Sub Total 8.B1
77956
0.045806%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
17/08/2028
n/a
Cash
614410
0.361018
Swaps
23/02/2027
n/a
Cash
581610
0.341746
Swaps
07/05/2030
n/a
Cash
1763
0.001036
Swaps
24/06/2027
n/a
Cash
291111
0.171053
Swaps
31/03/2027
n/a
Cash
5637
0.003312
Swaps
11/12/2026
n/a
Cash
91330
0.053663
Swaps
13/04/2027
n/a
Cash
868009
0.510030
Swaps
01/11/2027
n/a
Cash
117965
0.069315
Sub Total 8.B2
2571835
1.511173%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International
4.538846
5.467787%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom