Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Merrill Lynch International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.539726 1.556979 6.096705 10375859 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B3FLWH99 7726068 4.539726 Sub Total 8.A 7726068 4.539726%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 77956 0.045806 Sub Total 8.B1 77956 0.045806%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 17/08/2028 n/a Cash 614410 0.361018 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 581610 0.341746 Swaps 07/05/2030 n/a Cash 1763 0.001036 Swaps 24/06/2027 n/a Cash 291111 0.171053 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 5637 0.003312 Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 91330 0.053663 Swaps 13/04/2027 n/a Cash 868009 0.510030 Swaps 01/11/2027 n/a Cash 117965 0.069315 Sub Total 8.B2 2571835 1.511173%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.538846 5.467787%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom