Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Unveils China's First Brain Health Service Management Program, Focused on Alzheimer's Prevention and Care

Ping An Unveils China's First Brain Health Service Management Program, Focused on Alzheimer's Prevention and Care

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 October, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ("Ping An") unveiled China's first Brain Health Service Management Program at a seminar in Beijing on proactive Alzheimer's management and brain health services.

At the event, Ping An and its health and senior-care flagship, Ping An Good Doctor (Stock Code: 1833.HK), outlined a service system covering screening, treatment, rehabilitation, care & support and payment. Leveraging Ping An's "insurance + health care" synergistic model, the program aims to promote earlier screening, diagnosis and intervention for Alzheimer's disease.

Meanwhile, Ping An, Ping An Health Insurance, Ping An Good Doctor, Ping An Life, PKU Healthcare, and the China Social Assistance Foundation jointly launched the "One Million Guardians" public welfare initiative for Alzheimer's disease. The first phase will cover 30 communities in Beijing, offering regular early screening and a year of medication subsidies to eligible patients facing financial hardship. Ping An Health Insurance's Yiqiai charitable trust will contribute 1 million yuan to support the initiative.

By the end of 2025, Chinese Mainland had more than 323 million people aged 60 or older, according to statistics. The number of seniors living with dementia, primarily Alzheimer's disease, continues to rise, while prevention and treatment face several challenges. About 95% of patients are not diagnosed until the moderate or advanced stages, missing the best window for early intervention. Care costs average about RMB 120,000 a year, and specialist doctors are in short supply. China's National Action Plan to Address Dementia in the Elderly was formally implemented in 2025, with the goal of establishing a comprehensive, continuous prevention and control system by 2030.

Ping An Good Doctor shared details of the Brain Health Service Management Program at the event. Designed to prevent illness, manage minor conditions and support patients with major illnesses, the program goes beyond traditional medical care with an end-to-end service offering spanning screening, treatment, rehabilitation, care & support and payment.

At the early screening stage, the program offers a range of assessments. Users can complete cognitive assessments online from home and undergo genetic testing and biomarker screening to help identify and assess risk at an early stage.

the program offers a range of assessments. Users can complete cognitive assessments online from home and undergo genetic testing and biomarker screening to help identify and assess risk at an early stage. During treatment and rehabilitation, the program connects patients with hundreds of partner hospitals offering disease-specific care, as well as specialists holding associate chief physician titles or above across Chinese Mainland. Services include direct access to leading doctors, accompaniment throughout medical visits and channels to purchase frontier targeted drugs directly. Working with PKUCare Rehabilitation Hospital, the program also combines digital training with remote professional guidance to support rehabilitation.

the program connects patients with hundreds of partner hospitals offering disease-specific care, as well as specialists holding associate chief physician titles or above across Chinese Mainland. Services include direct access to leading doctors, accompaniment throughout medical visits and channels to purchase frontier targeted drugs directly. Working with PKUCare Rehabilitation Hospital, the program also combines digital training with remote professional guidance to support rehabilitation. In the care & support stage, the program uses smart devices, including Millimeter-Wave (Vital-Sign) Monitoring Radar (mmWave monitoring radar), to provide 24/7 contactless home safety monitoring and second-level response. It aims to keep patients safe at home while easing the burden on family caregivers.

the program uses smart devices, including Millimeter-Wave (Vital-Sign) Monitoring Radar (mmWave monitoring radar), to provide 24/7 contactless home safety monitoring and second-level response. It aims to keep patients safe at home while easing the burden on family caregivers. During the payment process, the program builds comprehensive protection covering both health-management and illness-care scenarios. Its "Wanjia'an Lifelong Guardian Program" combines annuity, critical illness, medical and nursing insurance, with brain health services, providing funding and services for treatment and care to ease pressure on patients and their families.

Mr. Xi Tongzhuan, deputy general manager of Ping An Good Doctor, said that the brain health program brings together Ping An's "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, leading insurance expertise, extensive medical service network and its medical large language model (LLM) platform. The program marks a further step in integrating health care and insurance and offers a market-based approach to Alzheimer's care throughout the course of the disease.

Looking ahead, Ping An plans to gradually expand related services across the broader brain health field, including stroke, Parkinson's disease and depression. Through professional medical management solutions and tailored insurance products, it aims to build a more comprehensive, accessible and specialized health support system, contributing to the Healthy China initiative.

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