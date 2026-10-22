NewsGenie, Inc.: NewsGenie Demonstrates the Future of Journalism with BalVoi, a 100% AI-Automated Newsroom

Integrating patented DeBiasIt and CivilyzeIt technologies, BalVoi demonstrates how autonomous news production can reduce bias, support responsible journalism, and enable safer audience engagement at scale.

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewsGenie, Inc., an innovator in AI-powered media technology, today highlighted BalVoi (www.BalVoi.com), its fully automated digital newsroom designed to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can transform the creation, publication, distribution, and consumption of news.

Unlike traditional newsrooms that depend on extensive human involvement throughout the publishing process, BalVoi operates through a 100% automated workflow that processes news content, applies AI-powered editorial transformations, and publishes stories without requiring routine human intervention.

But automation is only part of the story.

BalVoi integrates two of NewsGenie's patented technologies, DeBiasIt and CivilyzeIt, directly into its publishing environment, addressing two of the most significant challenges confronting modern journalism: editorial bias and harmful audience discourse.

"There's no shortage of companies talking about how AI might transform journalism. With BalVoi, we're actually demonstrating it," said Jeffrey Crump, Founder and CEO of NewsGenie. "We wanted to go beyond what others are doing: generating stories with an LLM. The real challenge is building an autonomous newsroom that incorporates mechanisms for identifying bias, improving content quality, and managing audience engagement. BalVoi is our demonstration of how these technologies can work together to build trust."

Going Beyond AI-Generated News

While generative AI has made producing written content increasingly simple, building an automated newsroom requires more than connecting a large language model to a publishing platform.

BalVoi demonstrates an integrated approach to news production, applying automated content processing and publication workflows designed to operate continuously.

At the heart of its editorial processing is DeBiasIt, NewsGenie's patented bias detection and transformation technology.

Unlike conventional AI rewriting tools, DeBiasIt employs a proprietary taxonomy identifying nearly 70 forms of linguistic, contextual, and structural bias. Its sentence-level analysis is designed to identify potentially biased language and transform content to reduce bias while preserving factual meaning.

Every synthetically generated news story published on BalVoi is processed through DeBiasIt, making bias reduction an integral part of the publishing workflow rather than an optional editorial step.

"We don't believe the answer to concerns about AI-generated journalism is simply another black-box LLM," Crump added. "Coming from a cybersecurity background, I believe in the principle of 'trust but verify.' We apply that same thinking to journalism. Rather than assuming AI-generated content is balanced, we use purpose-built technology to examine and improve it."

Addressing the Other Side of Journalism: Audience Engagement

Publishing news is only half the challenge. Managing the conversations that follow presents equally significant risks for publishers.

To address this, BalVoi integrates CivilyzeIt, NewsGenie's patented, jurisdiction-aware content moderation technology.

CivilyzeIt analyzes user-generated comments to identify hate speech, harassment, and other potentially harmful language. Rather than relying exclusively on deleting comments or banning users, the platform can offer alternative wording that preserves legitimate viewpoints while encouraging more constructive discussions.

Its moderation policies can also adapt to geographic jurisdiction, helping publishers manage different legal and regulatory requirements across international audiences.

By deploying CivilyzeIt directly within BalVoi's comment sections, NewsGenie demonstrates how automated moderation can support healthier public discourse while reducing the operational burden associated with managing audience participation.

From Written Journalism to Multilingual Audio News

BalVoi also demonstrates how autonomous news production can extend beyond traditional text-based reporting.

Its BV:60 news podcast series transforms news content into AI-generated audio programming across eight languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Turkish, and Russian.

The continuously updated programming demonstrates how publishers can repurpose existing editorial content into multilingual audio experiences without requiring separate production teams for each language.

BV:60 is available through BalVoi.com and podcast distribution platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

This capability illustrates an important opportunity for publishers seeking to expand their audiences, introduce new content formats, and reach international markets without proportionately increasing newsroom operating costs.

A Living Demonstration, Not a Competitor to Publishers

NewsGenie emphasizes that BalVoi is not intended to replace traditional publishers or compete with their journalism.

Instead, it serves as a live technology showcase where publishers, media organizations, and technology partners can experience NewsGenie's capabilities operating in an integrated environment.

"Publishers are understandably concerned about AI," Crump explained. "They worry about losing the trust of their readers, escalating operating costs, regulatory exposure, and technology that promises more than it can deliver. BalVoi gives them something tangible to evaluate. They can see what we're building, how our technologies work together, and what this could mean for their own operations."

NewsGenie's broader technology portfolio is designed to support publishers across the media supply chain, including content acquisition, authentication, bias detection, audience moderation, regulatory compliance, content protection, and monetization.

BalVoi demonstrates an important part of that vision: how multiple specialized technologies can operate together to support the future of automated journalism.

"The future of journalism isn't simply about producing more content with fewer people," Crump concluded. "It's about using technology to make journalism more accessible, more scalable, and more trustworthy. BalVoi is our opportunity to demonstrate that future today."

About NewsGenie, Inc.

NewsGenie, Inc. is a U.S.-based media technology company developing patented and proprietary AI-powered solutions designed to help publishers reduce risk, strengthen trust, improve operational efficiency, and create new revenue opportunities.

Its portfolio includes DeBiasIt, CivilyzeIt, MediaVetIt, RegCheckIt, NewsGenieIt, Coupra, and CoupraMon, providing technology across the digital media supply chain.

Through BalVoi, its fully automated news demonstration platform, NewsGenie showcases how its technologies can work together to support modern journalism.

For more information, visit www.NewsGenie.ai or www.BalVoi.com.

Media Contact

NewsGenie, Inc.

166 W. Main Street, Suite 204B

Mesa, AZ 85201

+1 (480) 398-7734

www.NewsGenie.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4f7e2e7-111b-446d-acf4-e9cc21d0c4e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f47b11b4-2dc8-4538-9404-a9648655e18c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eae66087-8ba5-4676-a8cb-75da7213a791

