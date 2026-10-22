French energy company Engie has started construction of a 29.8 MW solar plant paired with a 20 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Saint-Jean-Froidmentel, in France's Centre-Val de Loire region. The project, known as Parc du Buisson, is the company's first co-located solar and storage development in France. The plant is being built on a former quarry site spanning 23 hectares and will feature nearly 46,000 solar panels. The battery system will have a power output of 8.8 MW, allowing it to discharge for more than two hours at full power. The batteries will store some of the electricity ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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