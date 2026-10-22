Company to meet with trustees, fund administrators and benefits professionals in New Orleans as it expands its Novus 360 platform and third-party administration services

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), a provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced that it will attend the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans (IFEBP) 72nd Annual Employee Benefits Conference, taking place October 25-28, 2026, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The IFEBP Annual Employee Benefits Conference is one of the largest gatherings of the employee benefits community in the United States, bringing together more than 5,000 trustees, fund administrators and benefits professionals for more than 120 educational sessions on plan administration, compliance and emerging industry trends.

The conference's attendees closely match the Company's core markets. Multiemployer (Taft-Hartley) health and welfare and pension funds, third-party administrators and public-sector plans make up a significant share of the audience, and their trustees and administrators are often the decision-makers when funds evaluate benefits administration technology and services. CHS will use the conference to meet with existing clients, advance discussions with prospective clients in its pipeline, and introduce the Novus 360 platform and its third-party administration (TPA) services to new funds.

"The IFEBP Annual Conference is where the decision-makers we serve come together, so it is one of the most important weeks of our year. Trustees and administrators are looking for partners who can deliver both modern technology and dependable administration, and New Orleans gives us the chance to show them how Novus 360 and our expanding TPA capabilities do exactly that," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS.

Conference participation has been an important driver of the Company's business development. CHS previously reported that its attendance at industry events, including the IFEBP conference and the National Labor and Management Conference, contributed to new relationship development and opportunity generation.

The conference also comes as CHS expands its service offering. The Company recently entered into an agreement to acquire America's Choice Healthplans, an established third-party administrator, which is expected to further strengthen its ability to deliver integrated technology, administration and services to the funds and plan sponsors attending the conference.

Trustees, fund administrators and benefits professionals attending the conference who would like to schedule a meeting with the CHS team can contact John Seguin at john.seguin@comphealthcare.com.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release, including the proposed acquisition of America's Choice Healthplans; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

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