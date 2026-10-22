

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESI.AS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR107.193 million, or EUR1.33 per share. This compares with EUR25.280 million, or EUR0.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 113.5% to EUR283.400 million from EUR132.731 million last year.



BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR107.193 Mln. vs. EUR25.280 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.33 vs. EUR0.32 last year. -Revenue: EUR283.400 Mln vs. EUR132.731 Mln last year.



Q4-26 Outlook: Revenue expected to be flat to +/-5% vs. the € 283.4 million in Q3-26



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