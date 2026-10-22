Cocoa and Chocolate Market worth $216.42 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global cocoa and chocolate market is projected to grow steadily through 2031. It is expected to reach USD 216.42 billion by 2031 from USD 178.33 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9%.

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 178.33 billion

USD 178.33 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 216.42 billion

USD 216.42 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.9%

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Trends & Insights:

The cocoa and chocolate market is experiencing continued growth and structural transformation. This is primarily driven by rising demand for premium and origin specific chocolates, growing consumer preference for dark, reduced sugar, and healthier chocolate products, increasing focus on sustainable and traceable cocoa sourcing, expanding demand from emerging markets, and product innovation in plant based, clean label, and functional chocolate formulations. At the same time, cocoa supply constraints, price volatility, climate risks, and stricter traceability requirements are encouraging manufacturers to optimize formulations and strengthen resilient sourcing strategies.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 18.33% of the cocoa and chocolate market in 2026.

By cocoa type, the cocoa butter segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 47.5% in 2026.

By chocolate type, the dark chocolate segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2031.

By nature, the conventional cocoa products segment is expected to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226179290

The cocoa and chocolate market encompasses a variety of products, including confectionery items, bakery fillings, spreads, and flavored beverages. The market is supported by consumer demand for indulgent products, alongside growing interest in chocolate offerings with functional benefits. Key growth drivers include rising disposable incomes, the introduction of premium products, and innovations such as sugar-free and plant-based chocolate options. Product accessibility is also improving through the expansion of modern retail outlets, supermarkets, private-label chocolate ranges, and e-commerce platforms. Meanwhile, leading brands are investing in product innovation and responsible sourcing practices to meet consumer expectations and comply with applicable regulations, strengthening their competitive positioning in the market.

By cocoa type, the cocoa butter segment accounts for the largest market share.

The cocoa butter segment holds the largest market share in the cocoa and chocolate market, supported by its extensive application across chocolate, confectionery, food, and personal care products. Cocoa butter is a key ingredient in chocolate manufacturing, where its unique melting profile, smooth texture, gloss, and mouthfeel contribute to the characteristic sensory properties of chocolate. Its compatibility with cocoa solids and ability to provide the desired snap and melting behavior make it particularly important in the production of premium, dark, milk, white, and specialty chocolates.

The demand for cocoa butter is further supported by the growing consumption of chocolate and confectionery products, particularly premium and artisanal offerings. Manufacturers are also increasingly incorporating cocoa butter into clean-label and premium formulations as consumers show greater interest in high-quality and naturally derived ingredients. Beyond food applications, cocoa butter is widely used in cosmetics and personal care products, including lip balms, creams, lotions, and body-care formulations, owing to its emollient and moisturizing properties. The expanding applications of cocoa butter across multiple industries, together with increasing demand for premium chocolate products, are expected to support its dominant market share throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounts for the largest market share.

The offline distribution channel holds the largest share of the chocolate market, supported by the extensive presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and other organized retail formats. These channels provide consumers with immediate product availability and the opportunity to physically evaluate products before purchase, which is particularly relevant for premium chocolates, seasonal offerings, and gift-oriented products. The established retail infrastructure and broad geographic reach of offline channels continue to support their leading position across major chocolate-consuming markets.

In retail settings, in-store promotions, seasonal displays, product sampling, discounts, and prominent shelf placement contribute to product visibility and can encourage impulse purchases. Chocolate manufacturers and brands also collaborate with major retail chains to strengthen distribution coverage and improve product visibility. These activities are particularly important for premium and seasonal chocolate products, where packaging, presentation, and brand positioning can influence purchasing decisions.

Although e-commerce has expanded significantly, particularly following the acceleration of online shopping, offline retail continues to benefit from its established distribution networks and strong consumer accessibility. Online channels are increasingly important for product discovery, convenience, subscription purchases, and access to specialty products, while physical stores remain an important channel for routine purchases, impulse buying, and seasonal gifting. As a result, the offline segment is expected to maintain its leading market share during the forecast period, while online distribution continues to expand alongside the broader digitalization of retail.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=226179290

By region, Europe accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe holds the largest market share in the global cocoa and chocolate market, supported by its well-established chocolate and confectionery industry, high per-capita chocolate consumption, strong presence of leading manufacturers, and mature retail infrastructure. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Italy represent important markets, supported by established consumer demand for chocolate across mainstream, premium, and specialty categories. The region also has a strong heritage in chocolate manufacturing, with numerous established brands and specialized producers serving both domestic and international markets.

The European market is further supported by growing demand for premium, dark, organic, single-origin, and sustainably sourced chocolate products. Consumers are increasingly interested in product quality, cocoa origin, ethical sourcing, clean-label formulations, and sustainability, encouraging manufacturers to introduce differentiated products. In addition, the strong presence of supermarkets, specialty chocolate stores, convenience retailers, and e-commerce platforms provides extensive distribution coverage across the region.

Europe also remains an important hub for cocoa processing, industrial chocolate production, and confectionery innovation, supported by established supply chains and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable cocoa sourcing, traceability, product reformulation, and premiumization in response to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Overall, Europe's established chocolate consumption base, strong manufacturing ecosystem, premium product demand, and well-developed distribution network support its position as the leading regional market for cocoa and chocolate.

Top Companies in the Cocoa and Chocolate Market

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Olam Group (Singapore), FUJI OIL CO., LTD. (Japan), Guan Chong Berhad (Malaysia), JB Cocoa, a Subsidiary of JB Foods Limited (Singapore), and ECOM Agroindustrial Corp. Limited (Switzerland), Natra (Spain), KRÜGER GROUP (Germany), Max Felchlin AG (Switzerland), Valrhona (France), Sucesores de Jose Jesús Restrepo & CIA. S.A. (Colombia), Puratos Group (Belgium), United Cocoa Processor, Inc. (US), and Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC) (Ghana).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=226179290

Investment and Funding Context

Investment activity in the cocoa and chocolate market is supporting production capacity expansion, manufacturing modernization, and the development of premium chocolate solutions. In February 2026, Barry Callebaut announced a €250 million (USD 282.17 million) multi-year investment in its Wieze chocolate factory in Belgium, alongside a further €125 million (USD 141.08 million) investment planned for its Halle facility, to modernize production lines, enhance food safety and quality, and strengthen operational efficiency. More recently, in June 2026, Cargill announced approximately €56 million (USD 63.20 million) of investment across three Belgian sites, including €30 million (USD 33.86 million) for its Mouscron gourmet chocolate facility, adding 10,500 m² of production space and almost doubling gourmet chocolate production capabilities. These investments indicate increasing industry focus on expanding chocolate production capacity, improving manufacturing efficiency and quality, strengthening supply capabilities, and meeting growing demand for premium and innovative chocolate products.

Revenue Shift Context

The global cocoa and chocolate market is shifting from conventional cocoa and mass market chocolate products toward higher value, premium, specialty, functional, and differentiated chocolate solutions, supported by rising demand for premium, dark, single origin, clean label, sustainable, and reduced sugar products. Market size is projected to increase from USD 178.33 billion in 2026 to USD 216.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.9%, with growth increasingly driven by value-added products such as premium chocolates, specialty cocoa ingredients, single-origin products, functional chocolates, plant-based formulations, and reduced sugar chocolates. This shift indicates that value growth is supported not only by increasing chocolate consumption but also by premiumization, product innovation, sustainability, greater demand for differentiated formulations, and increasing consumer interest in high-quality and ethically sourced cocoa and chocolate products.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players are pursuing acquisitions to strengthen their cocoa sourcing and processing capabilities, expand chocolate portfolios, and increase regional presence. In 2025, Guan Chong Berhad acquired a 25% stake in Transcao Côte d'Ivoire, while Puratos acquired Foley's Chocolates in 2023 to expand its chocolate manufacturing capabilities. Earlier, Cargill entered into an agreement to acquire Aalst Chocolate in 2021, strengthening its Asia Pacific chocolate portfolio. These transactions highlight the industry's focus on vertical integration, specialty chocolate, regional expansion, and supply-chain strengthening.

COCOA AND CHOCOLATE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, AUGUST 2021- JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jun-26 Acquisition IRCA Group (Italy) CVC Capital Partners (Luxembourg) CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in IRCA Group, a leading Italian manufacturer of chocolate, bakery, pastry, ice cream, and confectionery ingredients, from Advent International. The deal is reportedly valued at around €3 billion (USD 3.38 Billion) and is expected to close in Q4 2026. CVC plans to support IRCA's global expansion, particularly in the US and EMEA markets, through operational improvements, acquisitions, and international growth initiatives. Jan-25 Acquisition Guan Chong Berhad (Malaysia) Transcao Côte d'Ivoire (Côte d'Ivoire) Guan Chong Berhad, a company from Singapore, acquired a 25% stake in Transcao Côte d'Ivoire for EUR 28.08 million (USD 31.69 million), strengthening GCB's presence in cocoa-producing Côte d'Ivoire and supporting its cocoa sourcing and processing activities. Jun-23 Acquisition Puratos (Belgium) Foley's Chocolates (Canada) Puratos acquired Foley's Chocolates, a Canadian producer of real chocolate and compound coatings. The acquisition expanded Puratos' chocolate manufacturing capabilities and market presence in North America, while strengthening its portfolio of plant-based, protein-enhanced, no-sugar, and sugar-reduced chocolate solutions. Aug-21 Acquisition Cargill (US) Aalst Chocolate (Singapore) Cargill entered into an agreement to acquire Aalst Chocolate, a Singapore-based chocolate manufacturer, to expand its Asia-Pacific cocoa and chocolate portfolio. The acquisition added Aalst's manufacturing plant, R&D capabilities, and portfolio of specialty, premium, artisan, and compound chocolates, strengthening Cargill's supply to industrial and foodservice customers.

Company Revenue Share Details

The cocoa and chocolate market remains consolidated, with the top five companies Cargill, Incorporated (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Olam Group (Singapore), ECOM Agroindustrial Corp. Limited (Switzerland), Guan Chong Berhad (US) estimated to account for a combined market share of approximately 44%-54%. These companies compete by expanding their portfolios of cocoa butter, cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, industrial chocolate, specialty and premium chocolate, while strengthening processing capacity, sustainable sourcing, traceability, and product innovation to serve confectionery, bakery, dairy, beverage, and food manufacturers.

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Sweeteners Market by Product (Sucrose, High-fructose Corn Syrup, Natural Sweeteners, Artificial Sweeteners, Novel Sweeteners, and Polyols), Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), Type, Form, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Food Coating Market by Ingredient Type (Batter, Flours), Application (Bakery, Snacks), Equipment Type (Coaters and Applicators, Enrobers), Form (Dry, Liquid), Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semiautomatic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cocoa-chocolate-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cocoa-chocolate.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-worth-216-42-billion-by-2031-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302916704.html