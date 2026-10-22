

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $243.0 million, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $265.4 million, or $5.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $1.183 billion from $1.190 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $243.0 Mln. vs. $265.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.64 vs. $5.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.183 Bln vs. $1.190 Bln last year.



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