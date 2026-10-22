

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $475.727 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $585.834 million, or $2.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.8% to $3.973 billion from $4.404 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $475.727 Mln. vs. $585.834 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.53 vs. $2.96 last year. -Revenue: $3.973 Bln vs. $4.404 Bln last year.



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