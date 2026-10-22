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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision launches the Quick Pass to simplify people and vehicle access control

Hikvision launches the Quick Pass to simplify people and vehicle access control

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, a global leader in the AI-powered Internet of Things (AIoT), has launched Quick Pass, a comprehensive access control solution designed to simplify people and vehicle access management across residential and commercial environments. By bringing pedestrian and vehicle entry into one solution, it reduces complexity while delivering faster access, stronger security, and simpler day-to-day management.

Designed for residential communities and commercial sites, Quick Pass combines intelligent access hardware with unified management software. It supports cloud-based and on-premises deployment, offering flexibility to meet different operational needs and accommodate future expansion.

One connected system for smoother passage and tighter security

Whether it is a residential community, office building, or factory, access control often creates unnecessary delays and extra work. Common issues include:

  • Slow entry caused by manual visitor registration and verification
  • Security concerns such as lost cards, copied license plates, and unauthorized entry
  • Separate systems for people and vehicle access that increase management effort

Quick Pass addresses these challenges through one platform. It supports multiple authentication methods for people, vehicles, and visitors, while centralizing permissions, visitor management, attendance, and access records. Hikvision's MinMoe terminals deliver facial recognition in less than 0.2 seconds with 99% accuracy, while ANPR cameras offer 98.5%+ license plate recognition precision. Together with automatic barrier control, these technologies help people and vehicles pass through entrances efficiently.

AI makes access management simpler and smarter

Quick Pass incorporates AI capabilities to improve both access recognition and management efficiency. AI enhances recognition performance to support reliable access verification, helping people and vehicles enter more smoothly.

AI-powered natural language interaction also makes access management more intuitive. Administrators can describe tasks in everyday language to manage user registration, visitor access, permissions, and attendance, reducing the effort required for routine operations.

"Access management should be easy to deploy, simple to manage, and flexible enough to meet the needs of different sites," said Wenson Zhou, Product Marketing Director at Hikvision. "With Quick Pass, we have combined people and vehicle access into one solution that reduces operational complexity while providing a faster, smoother, and more secure experience. By integrating AI into access management, we are also making entry smarter and helping administrators handle everyday tasks more efficiently."

Find out more

To learn more about the Quick Pass solution, please visit the Hikvision website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-launches-the-quick-pass-to-simplify-people-and-vehicle-access-control-302916828.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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