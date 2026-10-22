Zoe Financial CEO Andres Garcia-Amaya to Speak on Growth at Charles Schwab IMPACT 2026

Next week, Zoe's founder will join a panel of RIA leaders to talk about how firms can grow and still give great service to clients

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Zoe Financial , a wealth management platform helping registered investment advisers (RIAs) grow more efficiently and deliver personalized investment solutions to their clients, today shared that its CEO and Founder, Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, will speak at IMPACT 2026, hosted by Charles Schwab. He will join a panel on how advisory firms can accelerate their organic growth. The session takes place on Thursday, October 29.

The session is called "Break the Tradeoff: How RIAs Achieve Growth Without Compromising the Client Experience." Many firms worry that growing bigger means giving less personal service. The panel will show why that does not have to be true. Speakers will share real examples of how clear roles, simple processes, smart operating models, and strong leadership choices help firms grow.

"I am honored to join this panel and share what we have learned over the years, referring thousands of clients with $4 billion* in combined assets to independent advisors," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, CEO and Founder of Zoe Financial.

How Zoe helps RIAs grow

One of the big questions RIAs ask is how to grow without losing the personal touch. Zoe Financial helps firms answer it in two ways. The referral program brings new clients who are ready to hire a fiduciary advisor. The wealth platform helps RIAs automate and outsource work that doesn't require an advisor, so advisors can focus on building strong client relationships. Zoe's multi-custodian platform features include:

Account opening and funding

Automated rebalancing

Performance reporting

Customized billing

Tax-loss harvesting

Direct indexing

Fractional trading

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. In addition to its referral program, Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

Disclosures:

*As of October 2026.

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. Learn more about Zoe Financial on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. The information in the visuals are for illustrative purposes only, and doesn't represent an actual user's account, balance, or return. Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice.

Zoe Financial's platform services for registered investment advisers consist of technology and operational support and do not include investment advice. Under Zoe's Private Labeling program, advisory firms remain solely responsible for all advisory services, client relationships, and regulatory obligations. Client service interactions may be handled by Zoe's team under the firm's brand for administrative purposes only.

Tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and tax budgeting capabilities are subject to applicable risks. Benefits depend on individual client circumstances and market conditions and are not guaranteed. Direct indexing seeks to approximate a stated index but may deviate. Zoe Financial does not provide tax advice; clients and advisors should consult qualified tax professionals.

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

press@zoefin.com

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-ceo-andres-garcia-amaya-to-speak-on-growth-at-charles-1239800