Val-D'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CZZ) ("Cleghorn" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that exploration programs were initiated on the Rocco Copper Prospect located in Gaspé, Québec beginning in August with airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (AEM) surveys, together with immediate ground follow-up by a 7-person prospecting team. In parallel, a geochemical sampling program was conducted to test for skarn indicator minerals.

Location and Access: The Rocco Copper Prospect, acquired by map-designation ("staking") of 99-claims (5,467-hectares) in NTS Map Sheet 22A/11, is located in the Gaspé peninsula of eastern Québec (Gaspé region), ~100 km north of Port-Daniel or 100 km south-east of Murdochville, approximately 830 km northeast of Montréal, Québec. Direct access is available through a dense network of forestry roads in the area. As announced on July 22, 2026, the claims were acquired for their geological potential, considered by management and local geological consultants to be prospective for the discovery of a porphyry copper-skarn mineralized system.

Geological Setting: The Rocco Copper Prospect encompasses sedimentary rocks (shales and calcareous mudrocks of the Ordovician Burnt Jam Brook and White Head formations), separated from the calcareous mudrock of the Devonian Fortin Group and Cap Bon Ami Formation by the Grande-Rivière Fault and injected by numerous porphyry dykes of the Lemieux intrusive suite, Siluro-Devonian in age, and similar to the porphyry dykes associated with the Murdochville porphyry system, host to the Gaspé Copper Mountain Mine.

Similarities with the geological environment of the classic copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit of the Gaspé Copper Mountain Mine are numerous, including the calcareous mudstone injected by felsic porphyry dykes.

Figure 1: Rocco Copper Prospect Location

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2026 Exploration Program: In late August 2026, an airborne geophysical program was completed consisting of 1,405 line-kilometres of high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and VLF-EM surveys. Preliminary interpretation of the survey data has outlined two intense circular magnetic anomalies, confirmed as being associated with intrusive bodies injected in calcareous mudstone and therefore high-priority exploration targets for skarn-related mineralization.

Secondary exploration targets are manifest as faint linear anomalies perpendicular to the regional tectonic fabric, thought to represent potential secant dykes or fractures.

Immediate ground follow-up of the anomalies was conducted by a 7-person prospecting and geological team for 2-weeks. About 80% of the property area has been successfully mapped, apart from the inaccessible northwest corner. Priority targets included ground verification of the above features from the AEM survey, along with reported historical results. A contemporaneous geochemical sampling program was also initiated to collect stream sediment samples to assay both for metal content and the presence of skarn indicator minerals. A total of 139 grab or chip samples were collected from outcrops for analysis. An additional 82 stream sediment samples were collected for preparation and analysis. All analytical results are pending at this time, including petrographic studies of the main intrusives and associated alteration facies.

IOS Geosciences, a well-established geological consulting group from Saguenay, Québec, has been mandated to execute the field program.

Figure 2: Rocco Copper Prospect Property Outline - Sample Locations



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Figure 3: Rocco Copper - Airborne Magnetic Survey (RTP)

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Historical and Contemporary Regional Context: The Gaspé Copper Mountain Mine was operated by Noranda Mines Inc from 1955 to 1999 and was, at that period, the largest copper producing mine in Québec with a total of 150 million tons at 0.87% Cu, or in excess of 1 million tons of copper anodes. This deposit is currently under intensive re-evaluation by Osisko Metals Inc. who reported, in April 2026, an updated resource more than doubling the previously known copper content. Gaspé is now estimated to hold 1.83 billion tonnes (Measured and Indicated) grading 0.27% copper (10.77 billion lb. Cu), 0.017% molybdenum (673.2 million lb Mo) and 1.57 grams/tonne of silver (92.8 million oz of Ag). Inferred resources were also established at 238.8 million tonnes grading 0.41% copper (2.16 billion lb of Cu), 0.016% molybdenum (82.9 million lb of Mo) and 1.88 grams of silver (14.5 million oz Ag)1. The Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project, located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec, currently hosts the largest undeveloped copper resources in eastern North America.

Information disclosed from nearby properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Company's property.

Stock Option Allocations: The Company also announces that the Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants (excluding IOS Geosciences staff-members) entitling the purchase of an aggregate 1,150,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.105 for a period of 5 years.

Qualified Person

Mr. Réjean Girard, P.Geo. (OGQ 00521), geologist and president of IOS Geosciences, is the designated qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 that reviewed and approved the technical content of this release. Mr. Girard has nearly 45 years of experience in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada, primarily as consultant on a wide variety of commodities and geological environments.

About Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.

Cleghorn is a junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Meech Lake - Matachewan - Prospect, a Ni-Cu-PGE property located in northeastern Ontario and a 100% interest in the newly acquired Rocco Copper Prospect in Gaspé, Québec.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 Ref: The Northern Miner; June 9, 2026 - Osisko logs 3.49% copper at Gaspé project in Quebec - The Northern Miner; https://www.northernminer.com/news/osisko-logs-3.49%-copper-at-Gaspe-project-in-quebec/1003891954/. Also see Osisko Metals press releases: October 7, 2026 "Osisko Intersects 94 Meters Averaging 1.47% Cu at Gaspé"; and April 14, 2026 "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper".

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