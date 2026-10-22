Company to highlight its four-technology quantum computing infrastructure platform and commercialization strategy to U.S. investors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (OTCQB: QNCRF) (FSE: K1Y) (the "Company" or "QuantumCore"), an emerging developer of advanced microchip technologies and critical infrastructure hardware for next-generation quantum computers, is pleased to announce that Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christopher Wilson, Chief Technology Officer, will jointly present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a virtual investor conference providing publicly traded companies with an opportunity to communicate their business strategies, technologies, and growth opportunities to a broad audience of U.S. and international individual and institutional investors, investment advisors, and analysts.

QuantumCore's participation forms part of its strategy to expand awareness among U.S. investors of the Company's growing portfolio of quantum computing infrastructure technologies and its ambition to become a leading supplier of the critical hardware required to scale quantum computing systems.

Building the Infrastructure for the Quantum Computing Revolution

As quantum computing companies race to develop increasingly powerful systems containing thousands and eventually millions of qubits, the industry faces significant challenges involving signal amplification, cryogenic heat management, connectivity, and quantum-state detection.

QuantumCore is developing a diversified portfolio of specialized hardware and microchip technologies designed to address these challenges, positioning the Company as a potential supplier across multiple quantum computing architectures.

During the presentation, Mr. Profis and Professor Wilson will provide an overview of QuantumCore's four core technology platforms:

Superconducting Quantum Amplifiers: QuantumCore is developing second-stage kinetic inductance traveling-wave parametric amplifiers (KI-TWPAs) designed to operate at approximately 4 Kelvin and potentially replace conventional semiconductor-based cryogenic HEMT amplifiers. The Company's superconducting approach is intended to substantially reduce heat dissipation while supporting the scaling of superconducting quantum computers. Cryogenic Multiplexing Microchips: Through its research collaboration with Professor Raafat Mansour at the University of Waterloo, QuantumCore is developing phase-change-material (PCM) switching technologies designed to reduce the number of control and readout connections required in large-scale quantum computing systems. Chip-Scale Magnetless Circulators: QuantumCore is advancing the development of miniaturized, non-magnetic circulator technologies intended to replace bulky conventional microwave components with compact chip-scale devices, potentially reducing the physical footprint and complexity of superconducting quantum computing infrastructure. Single-Photon Detection Technologies: Following its acquisition of Avalanche PhotoniQ, QuantumCore has expanded into advanced single-photon detectors with potential applications in photonic quantum computing, neutral-atom quantum computers, quantum communications, and other emerging markets. The Company is advancing the technology toward commercial foundry manufacturing and scalable production.

Together, these technologies are intended to establish QuantumCore as a diversified provider of critical quantum computing infrastructure, supplying components to quantum computer manufacturers rather than competing to build complete quantum computing systems.

Expanding U.S. Investor Awareness

"Quantum computing is moving from scientific research toward an industrial-scale technology platform, and that transition will require an entirely new generation of specialized hardware," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore.

"While significant investment is being directed toward companies building quantum computers, we believe an equally compelling opportunity exists in supplying the critical infrastructure that enables those systems to scale. QuantumCore is building a portfolio of four complementary technologies designed to address some of the industry's most important hardware bottlenecks."

"The Emerging Growth Conference provides an excellent opportunity for Professor Wilson and me to introduce our story to a broader U.S. investment audience. We look forward to discussing our technology roadmap, commercialization initiatives, and strategy of expanding our portfolio through internal development, academic partnerships, and strategic acquisitions."

Professor Christopher Wilson, QuantumCore's Chief Technology Officer and a professor at the University of Waterloo, brings extensive experience in superconducting quantum devices, quantum microwave technologies, and experimental quantum computing. During the presentation, Professor Wilson will provide technical insights into QuantumCore's superconducting amplifier technology and the Company's broader efforts to develop scalable quantum computing infrastructure.

Presentation Details

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Emerging Growth Conference Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Thursday, October 29, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Presenters: Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christopher Wilson, Chief Technology Officer

Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christopher Wilson, Chief Technology Officer Format: Live virtual investor presentation

Live virtual investor presentation Registration: https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/

Investors, analysts, and other interested parties are encouraged to register for the conference and attend QuantumCore's presentation. A replay is expected to be available through the Emerging Growth Conference platform following the event.

Investor Relations Services

The Company has retained Casson Communications, LLC ("Casson") to provide investor relations and promotional services. The engagement commenced on October 22, 2026, and is expected to end on January 22, 2027. Under the agreement, Casson will arrange for the preparation and distribution of a research report and distribute Company information through email, newsletters, websites, social media and third-party financial portals.

The Company will pay Casson aggregate cash compensation of US$50,000, consisting of US$20,000 following execution of the agreement, US$15,000 within 30 days following publication of the research report and US$15,000 within 60 days following publication of the research report. Casson deals at arm's length with the Company. Casson is located at 13332 Bugatti Drive, Frisco, Texas 75033 and can be contacted at mike@mikecasson.com or 214-507-1116.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore Ltd. is a Canadian quantum technology company developing advanced microchips and specialized hardware designed to enable the next generation of scalable quantum computers. The Company's technology portfolio includes superconducting quantum amplifiers, cryogenic multiplexing microchips, chip-scale magnetless circulators, and advanced single-photon detectors.

Through proprietary technology development, strategic academic collaborations, and targeted acquisitions, QuantumCore aims to become a leading supplier of essential infrastructure technologies to the rapidly expanding global quantum computing industry.

For additional information, visit www.qncor.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, the development, potential performance, benefits and commercialization of the Company's superconducting quantum amplifier, cryogenic multiplexing microchip, magnetless circulator and single-photon detection technologies; potential collaborations, strategic acquisitions and commercialization initiatives; the Company's technology roadmap; and the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "targets", "may", "could", "should", "will" and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including the risks that research and development may not produce functional prototypes or commercial products within anticipated timelines, that expected performance or benefits may not be realized, and that potential collaborations may not result in agreements, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including that the Company will continue to advance and commercialize its technologies as planned, that it will have access to sufficient capital and resources, and that market conditions and demand for quantum computing infrastructure will develop as anticipated. These factors and assumptions should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that this forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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