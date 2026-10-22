22.10.2026 14:00:09 EEST | Reka Industrial Oyj | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

22.10.2026 14:00:00 EEST | Reka Industrial Oyj | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Reka Industrial Plc: Turnover continued to grow

Reka Industrial Plc's half year financial report January-September 2026

July-September 2026

The Rubber segment's turnover was EUR 7.8 (EUR 7.4) million

The Rubber segment's EBITDA was EUR 0.7 (EUR 0.9) million

The Group's turnover was EUR 7.8 (EUR 7.4) million

The Group's EBITDA was EUR 0.5 (EUR 0.7) million

The Group's operating profit was EUR 0.1 (EUR 0.4) million

January-September 2026

The Rubber segment's turnover was EUR 25.2 (EUR 23.8) million

The Rubber segment's EBITDA was EUR 2.6 (EUR 2.9) million

The Group's turnover was EUR 25.2 (EUR 23.8) million

The Group's EBITDA was EUR 2.0 (EUR 2.1) million

The Group's operating profit was EUR 0.9 (EUR 1.1) million

The Group's result for the period was EUR 0.4 (EUR 1.2) million

The Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 29.3 million on September 30, 2026

Reka Industrial's industrial business consists of Reka Rubber, which is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial rubber products in Northern Europe.



The interim report is unaudited. Figures in brackets refer to the same period a year earlier, unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Sari Tulander:

The turnover in the third quarter was EUR 7.8 (7.4) million. The turnover in January-September increased 5.9 per cent to EUR 25.2 (23.8) million. The Rubber segment's EBITDA was in the third quarter EUR 0.7 (0.9) million and in January-September EUR 2.6 (2.9) million.

During the current year, business development has been hindered by the conflict in the Middle East, which has led to a significant increase in raw material, energy, and freight costs, as well as a slowdown in certain customer projects. Reka Rubber was able to pass on the cost increases to the customer prices largely only during September.

Performance varied across customers and products during the third quarter. The turnover in hose products increased, while the turnover in molded products decreased. The demand in hose products is still increasing, and the order quantities of molded products decrease towards the end of the year. Production in Poland, Dopiewo is therefore under pressure, while capacity at the Aura factory is at times underutilized as customers draw down their buffer stocks with the turn of the year approaching.

Measures aimed at developing the offering and production were actively continued. The commissioning of the Aura factory's power-to-heat thermal storage system was slightly delayed due to challenges encountered during installation, but it will be completed before the end of the year. The investment will reduce production energy costs in Aura and, in the future, eliminate CO2 emissions from the energy used in production.

Preparations for the modification work of the production facility in Ukraine proceeded according to plan. The aim is to transfer silicone product manufacturing from Poland to Ukraine during early 2027 and this way increase production capacity of black hoses in Polish Dopiewo factory.

The investments in injection molding machines at the Aura factory, decided in the summer, progressed and both machines will still be delivered during the rest of the year.

This year, the possibilities to use more recycled rubber material in production have been actively explored. Reka Rubber is already able to offer several rubber materials that contain a proportion of recycled raw material. The timeline for their implementation will be determined by the customers' schedules.

Reka Rubber has a strong and diverse customer base that values ??high production quality and an agile operating model. The company sees significant growth potential both in expanding collaboration with existing customers and in acquiring new ones. The sales organization, strengthened last year, has focused on active customer acquisition. This effort has already yielded results, which will be reflected in turnover later. Initiating customer collaboration through to the production phase involves multiple steps and can be a process spanning several years.

With its strategy, Reka Industrial aims to increase shareholder value through M&A arrangements. We have a strong background in industrial manufacturing and international operations, complemented by our entrepreneurial approach. Based on these strengths, we identify and evaluate new opportunities and further develop our operations.

Major events during the financial period

On January 30, 2026, Reka Industrial published that Reka Rubber Ltd, a subsidiary of Reka Industrial Plc, had decided to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Ukraine. The subsidiary has now been established, and the industrial property in Ukraine with the purpose of commencing production of technical rubber products has been acquired. Next, the modification work on the acquired premises will be carried out. The establishment of the subsidiary is part of Reka Rubber's ongoing strategy to develop and increase its production capacity and to support long-term growth.

Near-term outlook

The Rubber segment continues to improve productivity and profitability, while creating more conditions for future growth. Developments for the remainder of the year will be influenced by general market uncertainty and potential changes in customer-specific deliveries. Customer price adjustments related to increase in material costs caused by the energy crisis were implemented during September, supporting positive EBITDA development for the rest of the year. Investments will be continued for long-term growth, which is supported by investments in production technology that has lower emissions and consumes less natural resources.

In 2026, the EBITDA is expected to be better than in the previous year.

The company will continue to explore M&A arrangements.

Key figures

1-9/2026 1-9/2025 1-12/2025 Turnover, EUR million 25.2 23.8 31.6 EBITDA, EUR million 2.0 2.1 2.5 Operating profit, % 3.5 4.7 3.7 Result for the period, EUR million 0.4 1.2 1.2 Earnings per share 0.07 0.20 0.20 Net cash provided by operating activities, EUR million 1.4 0.5 1.7 IAS 19 corrected ROI, % 3.3 5.9 5.1 IAS 19 corrected Equity ratio, % 66.5 68.2 68.9

The Reka Industrial Group (Reka Industrial) uses alternative key figures in its financial reporting in accordance with the guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

According to Reka Industrial's interpretation, alternative key figures in accordance with ESMA's guidelines include EBITDA, Operating profit, IAS 19 corrected Equity ratio and IAS 19 corrected Return on Investment (ROI).



Reka Industrial presents alternative key figures so that the effects of IAS 19 recognition of defined benefit pension liabilities are eliminated from the result and balance sheet items of the key figures. The entries of the IAS 19 defined benefit plan in the income statement are presented below the operating result as a separate item before the share of the result of associated companies. In this way, the development of Reka Industrial's operational business can be better monitored.

Turnover and operating result



The Group's turnover was EUR 25.2 (23.8) million. EBITDA was EUR 2.0 (2.1) million and operating result was EUR 0.9 (1.1) million. The result for the review period was EUR 0.4 (1.2) million.

Balance sheet and financing

The balance sheet total at the end of the review period was EUR 67.9 million (EUR 65.2 million on December 31, 2025).

At the end of the review period, the Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 29.3 million (EUR 30.0 million on December 31, 2025). Cash equivalents are invested mainly in low-risk instruments and short-term deposits.

At the end of the review period, the Group's interest-bearing liabilities were EUR 10.1 million (EUR 9.7 million on December 31, 2025), of which other than finance lease liabilities were EUR 5.9 million (EUR 5.0 million on December 31, 2025).

Sustainability

Reka Industrial promotes sustainability in the development of its business and daily work. The aims of the sustainability work have been formed according to the UN Global Compact initiative, and Reka Industrial has chosen five of 17 goals in the initiative that are most important to its business.

Reka Industrial's goal is to take into account the needs and wishes of all its stakeholders and actively promote sustainable development according to these needs. The company invests in its personnel's working conditions and develops the competence of its personnel. The company is a long-term responsible business partner to its customers and representatives of its supply chain. Reka Industrial follows highly ethical rules, which it also requires from its business partners.

Reka Rubber promotes common goals with Reka Industrial and is also involved in the chemical industry's Responsible Care programme, the key themes of which are the sustainable use of natural resources and the sustainability of production and products. Reka Rubber is committed to the EcoVadis system, which is an independent and international sustainability assessment system. EcoVadis reviews the company's labour practices, ethics, environmental responsibility, and sustainable supply chain. The sustainability work is also supported by an ISO 14001 certified environmental management system and an ISO 9001 certified quality management system. Reka Rubber holds the required environmental permits.

For Reka Rubber, climate action means reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. At the same time, the aim is to influence factors affecting air quality. Reka Rubber calculates the carbon footprint of its own operations, which it strives to reduce by consuming emission-free electricity and improving energy efficiency of its own operations. Both Reka Rubber's factories use CO2- free electricity.

Reka Rubber's energy project, launched in February 2025, is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year 2026. As a result of the project, the energy efficiency of the Aura factory will improve, and the energy used in steam-powered production processes will become CO2-free. The energy used in other production processes at the Aura factory has already been CO2-free. Solar panels have been installed at the factory in Aura and both factories are gradually switching to LED lighting.

An essential factor is also the rubber raw material, its efficient use and production waste. The Rubber segment strives to reduce the amount of rubber waste in proportion to production tonnes through material selection, process development and technical supports, as well as by enhancing the utilization of waste.

Segments

Reka Industrial's industrial business consists of Reka Rubber Ltd's business and it has one segment, the Rubber segment.

Rubber segment

In January-September 2026, the Rubber segment's turnover was EUR 25.2 (23.8) million. EBITDA was EUR 2.6 (2.9) million.

7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 1-12/2025 Turnover, EUR million 7.8 7.4 25.2 23.8 31.6 EBITDA, EUR million 0.7 0.9 2.6 2.9 3.5

The power-to-heat thermal storage solution ordered in 2025 is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year 2026. The heat recovery solution to further reduce the carbon footprint will be completed during the end of the year 2026 at the Aura factory.

Personnel

In January-September 2026 the Group employed an average of 284 (272) people.

Risks and uncertainty factors

The financial situation in the euro area and geopolitical uncertainties may have an effect on the purchase amounts and the launch of new projects of the customers in the Rubber segment. The threat of an energy crisis caused by the conflict in the Middle East is creating uncertainty in the market and its effects on the price and availability of energy and materials, as well as on transportation times and costs, may become even stronger.

Financial risks and the related protection measures are described in more detail in the notes to the Financial Statements. The company's future risk factors are related to the investment activities and the development of its business segments.

The Reka Industrial Group belongs to the Reka Pension Fund for the companies located in Finland. According to current legislation, the pension fund must have at least 150 employed members. Reka Cables Ltd, previously part of the group, was transferred out of the Reka Pension Fund at the end of March 2025. After the transfer of Reka Cables Ltd out of Reka Pension Fund, Reka Pension Fund was left with less than 150 employed members. Reka Pension Fund has announced that one new member company joined the fund at the beginning of April 2026, which increased the number of working members. However, the number of working members still remains slightly below 150 people.

If the number of working members of Reka Pension fund does not increase over 150 persons during the next year, possibly with an additional 1 year if receiving official permit, may the pension fund be dissolved in 2028. If Reka Pension fund is dissolved, the IAS 19 entries related to the pension fund will be removed (IAS 19 pension receivable EUR 6.9 million). The view of the Board of the Group and the parent company and Reka Pension fund is that the number of members will increase and the required limit of 150 working people will be met.

On September 30, 2026 Reka Rubber sub-group has a total of EUR 8.0 (EUR 8.0 on December 31, 2025) million guarantee capital investments in Reka Pension fund. If Reka Pension fund is dissolved and at the time of dissolvement the pension fund's solvency is not sufficient to repay the guarantee capital investments, an investment loss will arise to the extent that the investment cannot be recovered. In the financial statements on December 31, 2024, an expense provision of EUR 2.3 million has been taken into account in case the development of Reka Pension fund's membership does not develop favorably. The provision was not cancelled due to the uncertainty still related to the matter.

Major events after the review period

There have been no major events after the review period.

In Hyvinkää 22 October 2026



Reka Industrial Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Sari Tulander, President and CEO, tel. +358 44 044 1015

Disclosure regulation

All comments in this report that do not refer to actual facts are future estimates. Such estimates include expectations concerning market trends, growth and profitability as well as statements including the words "believe", "assume" or "will be" or a similar expression. Since these estimates are based on current plans and estimates, they involve risks and uncertainty factors that may cause the actual results to differ substantially from current statements.



Among other things, such factors include 1) operating conditions, such as continued success in production and the ensuing efficiency benefits, availability and cost of production inputs, demand for new products and changes in circumstances affecting the acquisition of capital under acceptable conditions; 2) sector-specific circumstances, such as the intensity of demand for products, the competition, current and future market prices for the Group's products and related pricing pressures, the financial situation of the Group's customers and competitors and competitors' possible new products; and 3) the general economic situation, such as economic growth in the Group's main market areas and change in exchange rates and interest rates.



Figures in brackets refer to the same period a year earlier, unless otherwise stated.

Contacts

Sari Tulander, President and CEO, +358 44 044 1015, sari.tulander@reka.eu

About Reka Industrial Oyj

As an industrial family company, we are committed to developing the performance and sustainability of the companies we own. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.