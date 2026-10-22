Rwanda's Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL) has opened a tender for a 200 MW floating solar power plant alongside an 800 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The project is set to be built at Lake Sake, within the Ngoma district of Rwanda's Eastern province. Available tender details explain the project will be structured as an independent power producer scheme, with the chosen developer set to enter a long-term power purchase agreement with the state-owned Rwanda Energy Group (REG) through its subsidiary, the Energy Utility Corporation Limited (EUCL), which will act as the offtaker. ...

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