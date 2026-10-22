EDGE Markets on Track to Process $2 Billion This NFL Season as Fans Embrace 24/7 Trading

As football fans trade around the clock, demand is surging for a payment card and infrastructure that moves money in real time

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE Markets, a financial services company purpose-built for prediction markets, gaming, and crypto, today announced it expects to process more than $2 billion in transactions this NFL season, outpacing the $1.2 billion EDGE processed last season. The milestone follows the launch of EDGE Connect, which moves funds in real time from EDGE Boost to partner prediction markets.

A Sunday upset, an injury report or a Monday-night comeback can shift markets in seconds, and traders need their money ready when it happens. EDGE Boost, a special purpose debit account and Visa debit card, keeps users trading funds in one dedicated place, separate from everyday finances. Paired with EDGE Connect, it sends those funds in real time to Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Splash Sports, even when banks are closed.

Football season brings a surge in real-time activity for EDGE Boost cardholders. In the first 44 days of the season, EDGE processed more than $800 million in transactions, nearly four times over the same period last season.

"Football has become a 24/7 market, and the money behind it has been stuck on banking hours," said Seni Thomas, CEO and Founder of EDGE Markets. "Fans want a fast, dedicated way to fund their sports entertainment, and we keep building and improving our products around the idea that money should move as fast as the game does."

What sets EDGE Boost apart:

Real-time, 24/7/365. Traders can move money from their EDGE Boost balance to a partner market in real time even as traditional transfers sit idle.

Traders can move money from their EDGE Boost balance to a partner market in real time even as traditional transfers sit idle. Rewards. Cardholders earn up to 0.5% cash back on qualifying spend categories.

Cardholders earn up to 0.5% cash back on qualifying spend categories. Built for size. Up to $5 million per transaction and $50 million per day can move from EDGE Boost to Kalshi, Polymarket or ProphetX.

Up to $5 million per transaction and $50 million per day can move from EDGE Boost to Kalshi, Polymarket or ProphetX. Zero fees. No fees to move money onto partner markets.

No fees to move money onto partner markets. No credit cards. EDGE Boost is funded with traders' own money by ACH from a linked checking or savings account, by wire, or with crypto converted to USD through Zero Hash 1 . It is never funded with credit.

EDGE Boost is funded with traders' own money by ACH from a linked checking or savings account, by wire, or with crypto converted to USD through Zero Hash . It is never funded with credit. A dedicated account. A special purpose debit account and Visa debit card keeps trading activity separate from everyday finances, so traders can see their full trading balance in one place.

With the playoffs and the holiday slate still ahead, football's highest-volume weeks are yet to come. EDGE Boost is available now at edgeboost.io and on iOS and Google Play, so fans can open an account and fund their trades in real time before the next kickoff.

About EDGE Markets

EDGE Markets is a U.S. financial services company that empowers users with financial transparency, supporting emerging verticals such as betting, gaming and casinos. Its original product, EDGE Boost, is the first responsible financial platform for smart bettors. It is the first of its kind in a betting-only debit card account that is FDIC and/or NCUA deposit insurance up to $10,000,000 or more through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and Participating Institutions2.

Media Contact: press@edgemarkets.io

1 Virtual currency services are provided by Zero Hash LLC. Zero Hash LLC is licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity. Availability of virtual currency services is subject to applicable regulatory requirements, geographic restrictions, and any required approvals. Certain services may not be available in all jurisdictions.

2 Deposit accounts are held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and are insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Through our relationship with IntraFi Network Deposits?, funds may be eligible for additional FDIC insurance coverage by being distributed across participating network banks, up to $10,000,000 in aggregate for consumer accounts enrolled in the applicable program. FDIC insurance coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions, including account structure, account ownership categories and regulatory requirements. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. Account limits and other applicable terms are described in our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement and CRB Account Agreement.

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