Context Labs joins Carbon Measures, as one of the coalition's first technology members

Context Labs to support Carbon Measures' effort to make product-level carbon data

reliable for procurement, lending, and regulatory decisions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs B.V. ("Context Labs"), the industrial AI data infrastructure company, today announced it is among the first technology companies to join Carbon Measures, a business coalition developing a globally accepted framework for product-level carbon accounting and advocating for mandatory product carbon intensity standards.

As part of its membership, Context Labs will contribute technical and operating expertise on carbon accounting and reporting and a commitment to developing an open-source solution for product-level carbon accounting, drawing on its experience building and running industrial AI data infrastructure for energy and industrial operators.

Reporting verifiable product carbon intensity is difficult. Every company that helps make a product adds to its carbon intensity, so the final value can be substantiated only if each company's data and calculation travel with the product as it passes from one company to the next. Carrying that evidence across independent companies requires an open-source, federated technology protocol, much like the protocols that make the internet work. Context Labs will contribute its experience deploying enterprise technology for complex industrial operations.

Building on this expertise, Context Labs and Carbon Measures will explore the development of open-source software aimed at supporting the implementation of a product-level carbon accounting framework. The initiative would help make product-level carbon accounting more accessible to companies of all sizes, facilitate integration with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and support Carbon Measures' pilots across industries and supply chains. The software would also seek to ensure that product-level carbon intensity data is traceable, verifiable, and robust enough to support commercial transactions and regulatory scrutiny.

"We see a market where every product carbon claim carries its lineage: the measurements behind it, the method used, and who verified each step from production through shipment and storage. Data with that lineage is data companies can act on, whether a buyer is pricing a contract or an AI model is planning production. Through our work with Carbon Measures, its members, and the wider network of organizations around it, we will apply our experience building AI data infrastructure to help open the format so any company in a value chain can produce a carbon intensity value that a lender or regulator can trace to its source and trust," said Dan Harple, founder and CEO of Context Labs.

"Technology has a critical role to play in making product-level carbon accounting practical, scalable and accessible across global supply chains. Context Labs brings valuable expertise in industrial data infrastructure and implementation that will help us explore how open-source solutions can support a trusted, globally applicable framework," said Amy Brachio, CEO of Carbon Measures. "By bringing together industry expertise and technological innovation, we can help create the conditions for carbon intensity data to inform business decisions, enable markets to recognize lower-carbon products, and ultimately accelerate industrial decarbonization."

About Carbon Measures

Carbon Measures is a global coalition of businesses across industries committed to reducing carbon emissions by aligning market incentives with the actions needed to drive impact at scale. The coalition aims to accelerate innovation by developing a globally adopted framework for product-level carbon accounting and advocating for mandatory product carbon intensity standards. Together, these efforts are designed to unlock durable market demand for lower-carbon products. Grounded in sound science and financial accounting principles, the framework would enable governments to set more effective policies, help businesses differentiate their products, and empower markets to drive competition that delivers meaningful emissions reductions.

About Context Labs

Context Labs builds industrial AI data infrastructure for global markets, giving energy and industrial companies trusted data and AI outputs they can defend. Its platform turns fragmented operational and emissions data into continuously proven information, while sensitive data stays within each company's own environment. Because the data is verified and the workflows validated, one platform can support any output, from carbon management and compliance to commercial use. The company grew out of research at MIT and is led by a team that helped build the internet at scale through earlier companies. Context Labs has offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston. Learn more at www.contextlabs.com.

Media contact

Organization: Context Labs B.V.

Email: press@contextlabs.com

Phone: 1-617-902-0932

Web: contextlabs.com/resources

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