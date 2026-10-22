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WKN: A2PFRC | ISIN: US2605571031 | Ticker-Symbol: 2OY
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 14:04
28,000 Euro
+3,40 % +0,920
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,77028,12014:10
27,78028,12014:10
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Dow Chemical Company: Dow reports third quarter 2026 results

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE:DOW):

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales were $11.3 billion, up 13% year-over-year, reflecting increases in all operating segments.
  • Local price increased 14% versus the year-ago period, led by gains in Packaging & Specialty Plastics, with higher polyethylene prices in all regions. Currency was flat year-over-year.
  • Volume decreased 1% year-over-year. This reflects higher volumes in all regions except Asia Pacific, where impacts from the Middle East conflict are most pronounced.
  • GAAP net income was $525 million. Operating EBIT1 was $887 million, up $707 million year-over-year, primarily driven by higher prices as well as benefits from the Company's collective self-help actions, which more than offset higher raw materials and logistics costs.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.62; operating EPS1 was $0.71, compared to a loss of $0.19 in the year-ago period. Op. EPS excludes significant items totaling $0.09 per share, primarily driven by costs associated with the Company's collective self-help actions.
  • Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations was $1.8 billion, up $709 million year-over-year, reflecting improved earnings and working capital, and up $515 million sequentially, primarily reflecting working capital improvements. Free cash flow1 was $1.1 billion, with trailing twelve-month cash flow conversion1 of 84%.
  • Returns to shareholders totaled $253 million of dividends in the quarter.

CEO QUOTE

"Dow delivered a solid third quarter, driven by targeted downstream growth and disciplined execution against an evolving macro backdrop," said Karen S. Carter, Dow chief executive officer. "Our teams are delivering on our unique-to-Dow self-help commitments - including our 2025 $1 billion cost program, our European asset actions, and Transform to Outperform. Specific to the transformation, we are on track to achieve the upsized $700 million in growth and productivity benefits in 2026, as well as the approximately $2 billion in total uplift by the end of next year. In addition, we captured sequential gains from the first of our three European asset shutdowns, where the total benefits are expected to build through 2027. We also remain focused on cash, including releasing more than $400 million of working capital during the quarter and reducing debt by approximately $600 million year-to-date. Our near-term actions are building a Dow that delivers stronger, more consistent results and long-term value for our shareholders."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS


Three Months Ended Sep 30

In millions, except per share amounts

3Q26

3Q25

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$11,267

$9,973

$1,294

GAAP Income Net of Tax

$525

$124

$401

Op. EBIT¹

$887

$180

$707

Op. EBITDA¹

$1,553

$868

$685

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.62

$0.08

$0.54

Op. Earnings Per Share¹

$0.71

$(0.19)

$0.90

Cash Provided by Op. Activities - Cont. Ops

$1,839

$1,130

$709

1. Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin and Op. EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Conversion are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for further discussion.
®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Packaging & Specialty Plastics


Three Months Ended Sep 30

In millions

3Q26

3Q25

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$5,778

$4,891

$887

Op. EBIT

$585

$199

$386

Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $5.8 billion, up 18% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 17% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher prices across both businesses in EMEAI and the U.S. & Canada. Currency was flat. Volume increased 1% year-over-year, primarily driven by increases in EMEAI in both businesses.

Op. EBIT was $585 million, an increase of $386 million compared to the year-ago period, driven by higher integrated margins as a result of higher polyethylene prices and tailwinds from the Company's self-help initiatives, which were partly offset by higher planned maintenance activity.

Packaging and Specialty Plastics business reported a net sales increase versus the year-ago period, driven by higher polyethylene and functional polymers prices in all regions. Polyethylene demand remained resilient, with year-over-year volume growth excluding supply constraints associated with the Middle East conflict.

Hydrocarbons & Energy business reported a year-over-year increase in net sales, with higher price and volume for Olefins and Aromatics in EMEAI, enabled by the restart of our previously idled cracker in the region.

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


Three Months Ended Sep 30

In millions

3Q26

3Q25

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$3,058

$2,834

$224

Op. EBIT

$176

$(47)

$223

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales in the quarter were $3.1 billion, up 8% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 16% year-over-year, reflecting gains in both businesses and in all regions. Currency decreased net sales by 1%. Volume decreased 7% year-over-year, as higher volumes in Industrial Solutions were more than offset by lower volumes in Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals, including impacts from the Middle East conflict in both businesses.

Op. EBIT was $176 million, an increase of $223 million versus the year-ago period, driven by higher margins, tailwinds from the Company's self-help initiatives and the suspension of the recognition of equity losses from Sadara, all of which were partially offset by higher energy costs in EMEAI.

Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business reported an increase in net sales compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by local price gains in propylene oxide derivatives in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI. This was partially offset by lower volumes, which primarily reflect impacts from the Middle East conflict.

Industrial Solutions business reported an increase in net sales compared to the year-ago period, driven by local price gains in all regions. Volume growth was driven by increased demand for AI infrastructure and energy applications, as well as higher ethylene oxide project-related catalyst sales.

Performance Materials & Coatings


Three Months Ended Sep 30

In millions

3Q26

3Q25

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$2,250

$2,082

$168

Op. EBIT

$154

$80

$74

Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $2.3 billion, up 8% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 5% year-over-year in both businesses, led by Coatings & Performance Monomers. Currency was flat. Volume increased 3% year-over-year, driven by higher volumes in both businesses, led by growth in downstream silicones.

Op. EBIT was $154 million, an increase of $74 million versus the year-ago period, driven by tailwinds from the Company's self-help initiatives, including the closure of the Barry, U.K. siloxanes plant, as well as price and volume gains across both businesses.

Consumer Solutions business reported an increase in net sales versus the year-ago period, driven by downstream silicones volume gains in all regions, as growth in consumer, electronics and home care applications more than offset upstream volume declines following the recent shutdown of the Barry, U.K. siloxanes plant.

Coatings & Performance Monomers business reported an increase in net sales across all regions compared to the year-ago period, led by higher price and volume in both acrylic monomers and architectural coatings.

OUTLOOK

"We are building a more resilient and competitive Dow that is positioned to create long-term value through our continued focus on three priorities," said Carter. "First, driving growth and innovation in higher-value areas of our businesses where demand is growing well above GDP - including applications for AI infrastructure, home and personal care, electronics, flexible packaging and mobility. Second, we are taking action to strengthen the competitiveness of Dow's portfolio by investing in differentiated low-cost positions while shutting down higher-cost upstream capacity. And third, we're maintaining a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation that supports long-term shareholder value creation. These priorities are underpinned by our self-help actions, which are on track to deliver more than $1 billion of EBITDA uplift in both 2026 and 2027."

Conference Call

Dow will host a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, customer-focused innovation and leading business positions enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employed approximately 34,600 people as of year-end 2025. Dow delivered sales of approximately $40 billion in 2025. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us at www.dow.com.

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Dow's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and speak only as of the date the statements were made. These factors include, but are not limited to: sales of Dow's products; Dow's expenses, future revenues and profitability; any supply chain, operational or other disruptions, sanctions, export restrictions, or increased economic uncertainty related to the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; capital requirements and need for and availability of financing; unexpected barriers in the development of technology, including with respect to Dow's contemplated capital and operating projects; Dow's ability to realize its commitment to carbon neutrality on the contemplated timeframe, including the completion and success of its integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives facility in Alberta, Canada; size of the markets for Dow's products and services and ability to compete in such markets; Dow's ability to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Dow's products; significant litigation and environmental matters and related contingencies and unexpected expenses; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; the ability to protect Dow's intellectual property in the United States and abroad; Dow's ability to realize expected benefits from Transform to Outperform on the contemplated timeframe; developments related to contemplated restructuring activities and proposed divestitures or acquisitions such as workforce reduction, manufacturing facility and/or asset closure and related exit and disposal activities, and the benefits and costs associated with each of the foregoing; fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; management of process safety and product stewardship; changes in relationships with Dow's significant customers and suppliers; changes in public sentiment and political leadership; increased concerns about plastics in the environment and lack of a circular economy for plastics at scale; changes in consumer preferences and demand; changes in laws and regulations, political conditions, tariffs and trade policies, or industry development; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, market uncertainty, interest and currency exchange rates, and equity and commodity prices; business, logistics and supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; weather events and natural disasters; disruptions in Dow's information technology networks and systems, including the impact of cyberattacks; risks related to Dow's separation from DowDuPont Inc. such as Dow's obligation to indemnify DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and/or Corteva, Inc. for certain liabilities; and any global and regional economic impacts of a pandemic or other public health-related risks and events on Dow's business.

Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company's subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These are not the only risks and uncertainties that Dow faces. There may be other risks and uncertainties that Dow is unable to identify at this time or that Dow does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. If any of those risks or uncertainties develops into an actual event, it could have a material adverse effect on Dow's business. Dow Inc. and The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries assume no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws.

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 10. Dow does not provide forward-looking GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.

Operating Earnings Per Share is defined as "Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT Margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.

Free Cash Flow is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, Free Cash Flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free Cash Flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free Cash Flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

Cash Flow Conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes Cash Flow Conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.

Operating Return on Capital (ROC) is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income


In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Net sales

$ 11,267

$ 9,973

$ 33,153

$ 30,508

Cost of sales

9,889

9,242

28,968

28,523

Research and development expenses

180

191

568

579

Selling, general and administrative expenses

408

340

1,360

1,053

Amortization of intangibles

40

46

126

185

Restructuring and asset related charges - net

9

23

539

822

Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates

12

(72)

(255)

(122)

Sundry income (expense) - net

50

185

296

345

Interest income

50

47

130

114

Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

211

221

640

646

Income (loss) before income taxes

642

70

1,123

(963)

Provision (credit) for income taxes

117

(54)

241

4

Net income (loss)

525

124

882

(967)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

67

62

236

113

Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders

$ 458

$ 62

$ 646

$ (1,080)






Per common share data:





Earnings (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.63

$ 0.08

$ 0.88

$ (1.53)

Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.62

$ 0.08

$ 0.88

$ (1.53)






Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

725.5

711.8

723.4

709.4

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

727.4

713.2

724.8

709.4

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets


In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2026

Dec 31,
2025

Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents (variable interest entities restricted - 2026: $266; 2025: $31)

$ 4,142

$ 3,816

Accounts and notes receivable:



Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2026: $66; 2025: $59)

5,890

4,762

Other

1,717

1,876

Inventories

7,024

6,595

Other current assets

1,404

1,013

Total current assets (variable interest entities restricted - 2026: $471; 2025: $228)

20,177

18,062

Investments



Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

1,119

1,264

Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2026: $2,320; 2025: $2,212)

3,201

3,017

Noncurrent receivables

612

309

Total investments

4,932

4,590

Property



Property

67,209

65,863

Less: Accumulated depreciation

44,811

43,613

Net property (variable interest entities restricted - 2026: $2,330; 2025: $2,385)

22,398

22,250

Other Assets



Goodwill

7,945

7,978

Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2026: $5,882; 2025: $5,727)

1,318

1,486

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,304

1,356

Deferred income tax assets

1,555

1,511

Deferred charges and other assets

1,324

1,305

Total other assets (variable interest entities restricted - 2026: $204; 2025: $226)

13,446

13,636

Total Assets

$ 60,953

$ 58,538

Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities



Notes payable

$ 16

$ 90

Long-term debt due within one year

745

222

Accounts payable:



Trade

5,300

4,151

Other

1,363

1,394

Operating lease liabilities - current

341

340

Income taxes payable

367

337

Accrued and other current liabilities

3,361

2,649

Total current liabilities (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2026: $503; 2025: $438)

11,493

9,183

Long-Term Debt (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2026: $173; 2025: $190)

16,778

17,849

Other Noncurrent Liabilities



Deferred income tax liabilities

368

364

Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent

4,318

4,694

Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent

564

628

Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

1,028

1,097

Other noncurrent obligations

8,772

7,201

Total other noncurrent liabilities (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2026: $331; 2025: $364)

15,050

13,984

Stockholders' Equity



Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;

issued 2026: 791,927,232 shares; 2025: 790,287,565 shares)

8

8

Additional paid-in capital

11,060

11,112

Retained earnings

16,659

16,781

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,654)

(7,660)

Treasury stock at cost (2026: 68,045,325 shares; 2025: 73,065,152 shares)

(3,920)

(4,233)

Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity

16,153

16,008

Noncontrolling interests

1,479

1,514

Total equity

17,632

17,522

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 60,953

$ 58,538

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


In millions (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Operating Activities



Net income (loss)

$ 882

$ (967)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

2,049

2,126

Credit for deferred income tax

(94)

(179)

Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than dividends received

534

312

Net periodic pension benefit credit

(25)

(73)

Pension contributions

(138)

(145)

Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments

(48)

(211)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net

539

822

Other net loss

109

134

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:



Accounts and notes receivable

(1,214)

(400)

Inventories

(429)

(132)

Accounts payable

1,014

(492)

Other assets and liabilities, net

1,108

(31)

Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

4,287

764

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued operations

6

(16)

Cash provided by operating activities

4,293

748

Investing Activities



Capital expenditures

(1,841)

(1,911)

Proceeds from incentives related to capital expenditures

67

132

Cash flow hedging related to capital expenditures

(22)

-

Investment in gas field developments

(69)

(110)

Proceeds from sales of property, businesses and consolidated companies, net of cash divested

60

135

Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates

(133)

(21)

Proceeds from sales of ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates

-

125

Purchases of investments

(1,090)

(523)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

675

711

Other investing activities, net

61

5

Cash used for investing activities

(2,292)

(1,457)

Financing Activities



Changes in short-term notes payable

1

36

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months

20

50

Payments on short-term debt greater than three months

(92)

(46)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

100

2,652

Payments on long-term debt

(577)

(1,207)

Collections on securitization programs, net of remittances

-

(3)

Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs

(52)

(130)

Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements

(15)

(16)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(232)

(93)

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests

-

2,943

Dividends paid to stockholders

(758)

(1,239)

Other financing activities, net

-

(6)

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,605)

2,941

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(76)

259

Summary



Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

320

2,491

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

3,952

2,263

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 4,272

$ 4,754

Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"

130

145

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,142

$ 4,609

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region


Net Sales by Segment

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Sep 30,

2026

Sep 30,
2025

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 5,778

$ 4,891

$ 17,082

$ 15,226

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

3,058

2,834

8,850

8,475

Performance Materials & Coatings

2,250

2,082

6,691

6,282

Corporate

181

166

530

525

Total

$ 11,267

$ 9,973

$ 33,153

$ 30,508

U.S. & Canada

$ 4,548

$ 3,914

$ 13,126

$ 12,129

EMEAI 1

3,637

3,090

10,751

9,636

Asia Pacific

1,781

1,838

5,336

5,433

Latin America

1,301

1,131

3,940

3,310

Total

$ 11,267

$ 9,973

$ 33,153

$ 30,508

Net Sales Variance by Segment and
Geographic Region

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2026

Percent change from prior year

Local
Price &
Product
Mix

Currency

Volume

Total

Local

Price &

Product

Mix

Currency

Volume

Total

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

17 %

- %

1 %

18 %

12 %

1 %

(1) %

12 %

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

16

(1)

(7)

8

8

1

(5)

4

Performance Materials & Coatings

5

-

3

8

2

1

4

7

Total

14 %

- %

(1) %

13 %

9 %

1 %

(1) %

9 %

Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business

12 %

- %

(2) %

10 %

8 %

1 %

(1) %

8 %

U.S. & Canada

14 %

- %

2 %

16 %

8 %

- %

- %

8 %

EMEAI 1

17

(1)

2

18

10

4

(2)

12

Asia Pacific

9

-

(12)

(3)

5

1

(8)

(2)

Latin America

12

-

3

15

12

-

7

19

Total

14 %

- %

(1) %

13 %

9 %

1 %

(1) %

9 %

  1. Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Operating EBIT by Segment

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 585

$ 199

$ 2,071

$ 612

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

176

(47)

304

(360)

Performance Materials & Coatings

154

80

404

281

Corporate

(28)

(52)

(90)

(144)

Total

$ 887

$ 180

$ 2,689

$ 389






Depreciation and Amortization by Segment

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 369

$ 349

$ 1,112

$ 1,078

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

147

158

432

457

Performance Materials & Coatings

145

174

484

566

Corporate

5

7

21

25

Total

$ 666

$ 688

$ 2,049

$ 2,126






Operating EBITDA by Segment

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,

2025

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,

2025

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 954

$ 548

$ 3,183

$ 1,690

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

323

111

736

97

Performance Materials & Coatings

299

254

888

847

Corporate

(23)

(45)

(69)

(119)

Total

$ 1,553

$ 868

$ 4,738

$ 2,515






Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated
Affiliates by Segment

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Sep 30,

2026

Sep 30,
2025

Sep 30,

2026

Sep 30,

2025

Packaging & Specialty Plastics 1

$ (3)

$ (6)

$ (47)

$ 40

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 1

11

(68)

(216)

(165)

Performance Materials & Coatings

2

1

4

2

Corporate

2

1

4

1

Total

$ 12

$ (72)

$ (255)

$ (122)






Reconciliation of "Net income (loss)" to "Operating EBIT"

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Sep 30,

2026

Sep 30,

2025

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Net income (loss)

$ 525

$ 124

$ 882

$ (967)

+ Provision (credit) for income taxes

117

(54)

241

4

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 642

$ 70

$ 1,123

$ (963)

- Interest income

50

47

130

114

+ Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

211

221

640

646

- Significant items

(84)

64

(1,056)

(820)

Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)

$ 887

$ 180

$ 2,689

$ 389

  1. Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure include losses of $81 million and $211 million, respectively, in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, related to the Sadara guarantee liability adjustment, a significant item.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2026

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Pretax 1

Net
Income 2

EPS 3

Income Statement Classification

Reported results

$ 642

$ 458

$ 0.62


Less: Significant items





Transform to Outperform 4

(69)

(54)

(0.08)

SG&A ($60 million); Restructuring and
asset related charges - net ($9 million)

2025 Restructuring Program
implementation costs

(31)

(24)

(0.03)

Cost of sales ($30 million);

SG&A ($1 million)

Litigation related charges, awards and
adjustments 5

69

56

0.08

Sundry income (expense) - net

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(53)

(41)

(0.06)

Sundry income (expense) - net

Total significant items

$ (84)

$ (63)

$ (0.09)


Operating results (non-GAAP)

$ 726

$ 521

$ 0.71


Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2025

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Pretax 1

Net

Income 2

EPS 3

Income Statement Classification

Reported results

$ 70

$ 62

$ 0.08


Less: Significant items





2025 Restructuring Program severance
and related benefit costs and asset
related charges 6

(23)

(18)

(0.02)

Restructuring and asset related charges
- net

Implementation costs 7

(5)

(4)

(0.01)

Cost of sales ($4 million);

SG&A ($1 million)

Net gain on divestitures and asset sale 8

110

110

0.15

Sundry income (expense) - net

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(18)

(14)

(0.02)

Sundry income (expense) - net

Income tax related items 9

-

120

0.17

Provision for income taxes

Total significant items

$ 64

$ 194

$ 0.27


Operating results (non-GAAP)

$ 6

$ (132)

$ (0.19)


  1. "Income before income taxes."
  2. "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  3. "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  4. Includes costs to achieve of $60 million and severance and related benefit costs of $9 million associated with Transform to Outperform.
  5. Relates to a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova Chemicals Corporation ("Nova").
  6. Includes severance and related benefit costs and impairment charges related to the write-down of certain manufacturing facilities, corporate assets, leased non-manufacturing facilities and other miscellaneous assets associated with the Company's 2025 Restructuring Program.
  7. Includes implementation costs associated with the Company's 2025 Restructuring Program and the sale of membership interests of the Company's formerly wholly owned subsidiary, Dow InfraCo, LLC.
  8. Relates to a gain on the sale of the Company's ownership interest in a nonconsolidated affiliate.
  9. Relates to a tax benefit stemming from the U.S. Tax Court's decision in Varian Medical Systems Inc. v. Commissioner and a tax basis adjustment related to the Company's consolidated infrastructure entity, Dow InfraCo, LLC.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Significant Items Impacting Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2026

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Pretax 1

Net
Income 2

EPS 3

Income Statement Classification

Reported results

$ 1,123

$ 646

$ 0.88


Less: Significant items





Transform to Outperform 4

(675)

(535)

(0.75)

SG&A ($194 million); Restructuring and

asset related charges - net
($481 million)

2025 Restructuring Program asset
related charges and exit and disposal
costs 5

(58)

(46)

(0.06)

Restructuring and asset related charges
- net

2025 Restructuring Program
implementation costs

(80)

(64)

(0.08)

Cost of sales ($77 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($2 million)

Sadara guarantee liability adjustment 6

(292)

(227)

(0.31)

Equity in losses of nonconsolidated
affiliates

Litigation related charges, awards and
adjustments 7

95

77

0.11

Sundry income (expense) - net

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(53)

(41)

(0.06)

Sundry income (expense) - net

Indemnification and other transaction

related credits 8

7

7

0.01

Sundry income (expense) - net

Total significant items

$ (1,056)

$ (829)

$ (1.14)


Operating results (non-GAAP)

$ 2,179

$ 1,475

$ 2.02


  1. "Income before income taxes."
  2. "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  3. "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  4. Includes costs to achieve of $194 million and severance and related benefit costs of $481 million associated with Transform to Outperform.
  5. Includes impairment charges related to the write-down of certain manufacturing facilities and other miscellaneous assets and exit and disposal costs associated with the Company's 2025 Restructuring Program.
  6. Includes a charge due to a change in fair value of the estimated liability associated with the Company's guarantee of Sadara's project financing debt.
  7. Relates to a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova.
  8. Relates to credits associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Significant Items Impacting Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2025

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Pretax 1

Net
Income 2

EPS 3

Income Statement Classification

Reported results

$ (963)

$ (1,080)

$ (1.53)


Less: Significant items





Restructuring, implementation and
efficiency costs, and asset related
charges - net 4

(51)

(39)

(0.05)

Cost of sales ($44 million);

R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($4 million);
Restructuring and asset related
charges - net ($1 million); Sundry
income (expense) - net ($1 million)

2025 Restructuring Program severance
and related benefit costs and asset

related charges 5

(821)

(653)

(0.92)

Restructuring and asset related charges
- net

Implementation costs 6

(10)

(8)

(0.02)

Cost of sales ($5 million);

SG&A ($5 million)

Net gain on divestitures and asset sale 7

213

187

0.26

Sundry income (expense) - net

Litigation related charges, awards and

adjustments 8

42

33

0.05

Cost of sales

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(78)

(62)

(0.09)

Sundry income (expense) - net

Indemnification and other transaction
related costs 9

(115)

(93)

(0.13)

Cost of sales ($98 million); Sundry
income (expense) - net ($17 million)

Income tax related items 10

-

(33)

(0.05)

Provision for income taxes

Total significant items

$ (820)

$ (668)

$ (0.95)


Operating results (non-GAAP)

$ (143)

$ (412)

$ (0.58)


  1. "Income (loss) before income taxes."
  2. "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  3. "Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  4. Includes restructuring implementation and efficiency costs associated with the Company's 2023 Restructuring Program and the write-down of certain manufacturing assets, partially offset by an asset related credit adjustment.
  5. Includes severance and related benefit costs and impairment charges related to the write-down of certain manufacturing facilities, corporate assets, leased non-manufacturing facilities and other miscellaneous assets associated with the Company's 2025 Restructuring Program.
  6. Includes implementation costs associated with the Company's 2025 Restructuring Program and the sale of membership interests of the Company's formerly wholly owned subsidiary, Dow InfraCo, LLC.
  7. Relates to a gain on the sale of the Company's soil fumigation product line and a gain on the sale of the Company's ownership interest in a nonconsolidated affiliate.
  8. Includes a gain associated with the reassessment of liabilities for certain accrued legacy agricultural products groundwater contamination matters, partially offset by the settlement of a separate claim related to water storage district legacy groundwater contamination matters.
  9. Includes a charge related to an arbitration settlement agreement for historical product claims from a divested business and charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
  10. Relates to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in certain foreign jurisdictions, partially offset by a tax benefit stemming from the U.S. Tax Court's decision in Varian Medical Systems Inc. v. Commissioner and tax basis adjustments related to the Company's consolidated infrastructure entity, Dow InfraCo, LLC.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,

2025

Sep 30,
2026

Sep 30,
2025

Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

$ 1,839

$ 1,130

$ 4,287

$ 764

Capital expenditures

(706)

(564)

(1,841)

(1,911)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,133

$ 566

$ 2,446

$ (1,147)

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Dec 31,
2025

Mar 31,

2026

Jun 30,

2026

Sep 30,

2026

Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

$ 298

$ 1,124

$ 1,324

$ 1,839

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$(1,477)

$ (445)

$ 802

$ 525

Cash flow from operations to net income (GAAP) 1

N/A

N/A

165.1 %

350.3 %

Cash flow from operations to net income - trailing twelve months (GAAP) 2


N/A

Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 741

$ 873

$ 2,312

$ 1,553

Cash Flow Conversion (Cash flow from operations to Operating
EBITDA) (non-GAAP)

40.2 %

128.8 %

57.3 %

118.4 %

Cash Flow Conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)


83.7 %

  1. Cash flow from operations to net income is not applicable for the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026 due to a net loss for the period.
  2. Cash flow from operations to net income - trailing twelve months is not applicable due to a net loss for the trailing twelve months period.

For further information, please contact:


Investors:

Andrew Riker

[email protected]

Media:

Rachelle Schikorra

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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