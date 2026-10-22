Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2026 Third-Quarter Earnings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Q3 Financial Data











Key Q3 Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) 3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

EPS of $0.33, unchanged for the quarter Adjusted EPS (1), which excludes the impact of Notable

Items (as detailed in "Notable Items Influencing

Earnings") was $0.38, down $0.01 from the prior quarter ROTCE (1) of 14.6% and adjusted ROTCE (1)(2) of 16.6% Net interest income increased 1% quarter-over-quarter;

NIM of 3.25% was up 4 basis points driven by higher

yields on investment securities and modestly lower

overall net funding costs Noninterest income decreased 8% quarter-over-quarter,

largely due to lower capital markets fees and unfavorable

equity valuation adjustments Noninterest expense, excluding the impact of acquisition-

related expenses Average total loans and leases were down 0.4%

compared to the prior quarter driven by declines in CRE

and total consumer loans, partially offset by higher C&I

loans Average total deposits increased 0.2% quarter-over-

quarter, with higher money market and interest-

bearing demand balances, partially offset by lower time deposits Maintained strong capital position, with CET1 risk-based

capital ratio of 10.1% (3), adjusted CET1 (1) risk-based capital

ratio of 8.9% (3), and TCE (1) ratio of 6.9% TBV per common share (1) of $9.47 was $0.18, or 2%, from

the prior quarter, there will be more text here, just need

to get one more line to fill Repurchased $100 million of common shares, bringing the

total to $409 million and representing approximately 25

million shares repurchased year-to-date Summary Income Statement











Net interest income $ 2,069

$ 2,052

$ 1,506

Net interest income - FTE (1) 2,090

2,072

1,523

Noninterest income 722

785

628

Total revenue 2,791

2,837

2,134

Total revenue - FTE (1) 2,812

2,857

2,151

Noninterest expense 1,772

1,809

1,246

Net income applicable to

common shares 680

686

602

PPNR (1) 1,040

1,048

905

Key Metrics











Diluted EPS $ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.41

TBV per common share (1) 9.47

9.65

9.54

Return on average assets 1.01 %

1.02 %

1.19 %

ROCE 9.1

9.3

12.4

ROTCE (1) 14.6

15.1

17.8

Adjusted ROTCE (1)(2) 16.6

17.5

17.4

Net interest margin - FTE 3.25

3.21

3.13

Efficiency ratio (1) 61.2

61.5

57.4

TCE ratio (1) 6.9

7.1

6.8

CET1 ratio (3) 10.1

10.0

10.6

Adjusted CET1 ratio (1)(3) 8.9

9.0

9.2

NCO ratio 0.31

0.25

0.22

NPA ratio 0.90

0.85

0.60

ACL ratio 1.75

1.78

1.86

Average Balances











Earning assets $ 255,274

$ 258,600

$ 192,732

Loans and leases 188,449

189,255

135,944

Deposits 223,816

223,403

164,812



CEO Commentary

"Huntington delivered a solid quarter, reflecting disciplined execution and continued business momentum across the franchise," said Steve Steinour, Huntington chairman and chief executive officer. "We are also seeing increasing benefits from our recent partnerships with Veritex and Cadence, and are achieving our targeted cost and revenue synergies. Our results reflect our disciplined growth strategy, in line with our aggregate moderate-to-low risk profile, and give us confidence that we are on track to meet our financial targets and deliver sustained growth in earnings, tangible book value and long-term shareholder returns."

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $172 million in the 2026 third quarter, compared to $165 million in the 2026 second quarter. The effective tax rate for the 2026 third quarter was 19.3%, compared to 18.4% for the 2026 second quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by higher non-deductible expenses in the current quarter.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's senior management will host an earnings conference call on October 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, www.huntington-ir.com, or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029; Conference ID #13762987. Slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website about an hour prior to the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through October 30, 2026 at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13762987.

Please see the 2026 Third Quarter Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detailed financial performance metrics. This document can be found on the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, http://www.huntington-ir.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $288 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A top 10 U.S. commercial bank, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Founded in 1866, Huntington operates approximately 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating nationally. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, estimates, and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Huntington. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, continue, believe, intend, estimate, plan, trend, objective, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, regulatory, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical conditions, including U.S. direct involvement in war and other conflicts, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements; potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; market perceptions of us and banks generally, including from the effects of social media; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve"); volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange, and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services including those implementing our "Fair Play" banking philosophy; introduction of new competitive products, such as stablecoins, and new competitors, such as financial technology companies and other "nontraditional" bank competitors; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state-level regulators; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of recent or proposed acquisitions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the companies do business; and other factors that may affect the future results of Huntington.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Huntington does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or other factors affecting forward-looking statements that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. If Huntington updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Huntington will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements. See also the other reports filed with the SEC, including discussions under the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of Huntington's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Huntington's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, conference call slides, or the Form 8-K related to this document, all of which can be found in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, http://www.huntington-ir.com.

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, loan and deposit growth rates, as well as net charge-off percentages, are most often expressed in terms of an annual rate like 8%. As such, a 2% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 8% growth rate.

Fully-Taxable Equivalent Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of competitors.

Rounding

Please note that items in this document may not add due to rounding.

Notable Items

From time to time, revenue, expenses, or taxes are impacted by items judged by management to be outside of ordinary banking activities and/or by items that, while they may be associated with ordinary banking activities, are so unusually large that their outsized impact is believed by management at that time to be infrequent or short term in nature. We refer to such items as "Notable Items." Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without Notable Items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated