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LA

WKN: A3E4V8 | ISIN: US52110M1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 69Q
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 13:16
32,000 Euro
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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Lazard Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2026 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today reported net revenue on a U.S. GAAP basis of $814 million and adjusted net revenue1 of $805 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. For the first nine months of 2026, Lazard reported net revenue on a U.S. GAAP basis of $2,378 million and adjusted net revenue1 of $2,264 million.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, Lazard reported third-quarter 2026 net income of $29 million or $0.26 per share, diluted. For the first nine months of 2026, net income on a U.S. GAAP basis was $135 million or $1.20 per share, diluted. On an adjusted basis1, Lazard reported third-quarter 2026 net income of $40 million or $0.36 per share, diluted. For the first nine months of 2026, adjusted net income1 was $100 million or $0.90 per share, diluted.

"Our Lazard 2030 strategy continues to progress as planned, with strong momentum firm-wide," said Peter R. Orszag, CEO and Chairman. "Financial Advisory delivered record third quarter revenue as the investments we have made in the business increasingly translate into results, while client activity and our forward indicators remain strong. In Asset Management, record year-to-date gross inflows reflect improving investment performance and focused distribution efforts. With our new private capital advisory business, Lazard CL, launching in early November, we are building a more productive, diversified firm positioned for long-term profitable growth."

"Our third quarter results show increasing traction from efforts to reposition our businesses, with firm-wide adjusted net revenue up 11 percent year-over-year," said Tracy Farr, CFO. "We continue to advance initiatives to simplify and modernize our operating model and embed AI across the firm, with the goals of improving client outcomes, supporting a more effective way of working for our colleagues, and improving our margin over time."

(Selected results, $ in millions,

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

except per share data and AUM)

September 30,


September 30,

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

2026


2025


% Change


2026


2025


% Change

Net Revenue

$814


$748


9 %


$2,378


$2,192


8 %

Financial Advisory

$470


$427


10 %


$1,279


$1,292


(1 %)

Asset Management

$357


$327


9 %


$1,118


$908


23 %













Net Income

$29


$71


(59 %)


$135


$187


(28 %)

Per share, diluted

$0.26


$0.65


(60 %)


$1.20


$1.72


(30 %)













Adjusted Financial Measures1












Net Revenue

$805


$725


11 %


$2,264


$2,138


6 %

Financial Advisory

$465


$422


10 %


$1,266


$1,283


(1 %)

Asset Management

$330


$294


12 %


$970


$827


17 %













Net Income

$40


$62


(35 %)


$100


$178


(44 %)

Per share, diluted

$0.36


$0.56


(36 %)


$0.90


$1.64


(45 %)













Assets Under Management (AUM)

($ in billions)












Ending AUM

$284


$265


7 %







Average AUM

$287


$257


11 %


$277


$242


14 %

Notes: Reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are shown on pages 13-15. Endnotes are on page 5 of this release.

NET REVENUE

Financial Advisory

For the third quarter of 2026, Financial Advisory reported net revenue on a U.S. GAAP basis and adjusted net revenue1 of $470 million and $465 million, respectively, both 10% higher than the third quarter of 2025. This quarter's revenue includes an amount pulled forward into the period for transactions that closed just after September 30th that is in line with Lazard's two-year average.

For the first nine months of 2026, Financial Advisory reported net revenue on a U.S. GAAP basis and adjusted net revenue1 of $1,279 million and $1,266 million, respectively, both 1% lower than the first nine months of 2025.

Lazard is one of the world's leading independent financial advisors, serving as a trusted partner to clients on significant and complex M&A transactions. During and since the third quarter of 2026, we advised on a number of marquee transactions including Emera on its announced merger with Canadian Utilities for a combined enterprise value of approximately C$72 billion and Corteva Agriscience's $50 billion spinoff of Vylor.

In addition, we advised on the following transactions (clients are in italics):

  • Vega on its proposed acquisition of e&'s 16.2% stake in Vodafone Group, at a price implying an equity value for 100% of Vodafone of over €30 billion
  • OCS Group's proposed £3.1 billion acquisition of Mitie Group
  • MasTec's $1.7 billion acquisition of The Superior Group
  • Vanguard's acquisition of Altruist
  • Walmart's acquisition of Vibe.co
  • Humata Health on its sale to R1
  • Rimac Group on the divestiture of Porsche's stake in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group to a consortium led by HOF Capital

Lazard provides tailored advice, expertise and access to a broad universe of capital providers through our Private Capital Advisory and Capital Solutions practices. Private Capital Advisory assignments include advising Blue Sea Capital, Exponent Private Equity and M-One Capital on continuation funds and advising on the closing of Kingswood Capital Management's Fund IV and Small Cap Fund I, LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund IV, Princeton Equity Group's Fund III, and TruArc Fund V. In addition, Lazard advised on financing for Ashurst Perkins Coie and CVE.

Lazard's restructuring and liability management practice has been engaged in a broad range of mandates including debtor roles involving Braskem Idesa, Braskem SA, Republic National Distributing Company, Searles Valley Minerals, and Victoria, and creditor roles involving Brightline, Cubic, Dish, Foundever, GoldenPeaks Capital, and QVC. In addition, our preeminent sovereign advisory practice continues to be active in advising governments and public sector entities across the world.

For a list of publicly announced transactions please visit our website or follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

Asset Management

For the third quarter of 2026, Asset Management reported net revenue on a U.S. GAAP basis and adjusted net revenue1 of $357 million and $330 million, respectively, 9% and 12% higher than the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Management fees on an adjusted basis1 were $321 million for the third quarter of 2026, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2025, and 4% higher than the second quarter of 2026.

Incentive fees on an adjusted basis1 were $1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $9 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Other revenue2 on an adjusted basis1 was $8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $14 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Average assets under management (AUM) was $287 billion for the third quarter of 2026, 11% higher than the third quarter of 2025, and 3% higher than the second quarter of 2026.

For the first nine months of 2026, Asset Management net revenue on a U.S. GAAP basis and adjusted net revenue1 were $1,118 million and $970 million, 23% and 17% higher than the first nine months of 2025, respectively. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net revenue for the first nine months of 2026 included a non-cash gain on the sale and deconsolidation of the Edgewater management vehicles.

Management fees on an adjusted basis1 were $927 million for the first nine months of 2026, 22% higher than the first nine months of 2025.

Incentive fees on an adjusted basis1 were $18 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $21 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Other revenue2 on an adjusted basis1 was $25 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $44 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Average AUM for the first nine months of 2026 was $277 billion, 14% higher than the first nine months of 2025, with positive net flows for the first nine months of 2026 of $5.1 billion. AUM as of September 30, 2026 was $284 billion, 7% higher than September 30, 2025, approximately even with June 30, 2026. The sequential change from June 30, 2026 was driven by market appreciation of $1.9 billion, net outflows of $2.3 billion, and foreign exchange depreciation of $0.2 billion.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits Expense

For the third quarter of 2026, compensation and benefits expense on a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis1 was $569 million and $562 million, respectively, compared to $498 million and $475 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. The adjusted compensation ratio3 for the third quarter of 2026 was 69.9%, compared to the third-quarter 2025 ratio of 65.5%.

For the first nine months of 2026, compensation and benefits expense on a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis1 was $1,623 million and $1,583 million, respectively, compared to $1,448 million and $1,400 million, respectively, for the first nine months of 2025. The adjusted compensation ratio3 for the first nine months of 2026 was 69.9%, compared to 65.5% for the first nine months of 2025.

We focus on the adjusted compensation ratio3 to manage costs, balancing a view of current conditions in the market for talent alongside our objective to drive long-term shareholder value. As part of our Lazard 2030 vision and long-term growth strategy, we aim to deliver an adjusted compensation ratio3 of 60% or below, with timing dependent on market conditions.

Non-Compensation Expenses

For the third quarter of 2026, non-compensation expenses on a U.S. GAAP basis were $190 million, 9% higher than the third quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis1, non-compensation expenses were $156 million, 5% higher than the third quarter of 2025.

The adjusted non-compensation ratio4 was 19.3% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 20.5% for the third quarter of 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, non-compensation expenses on a U.S. GAAP basis were $573 million, 10% higher than the first nine months of 2025. On an adjusted basis1, non-compensation expenses were $476 million, 5% higher than the first nine months of 2025.

The adjusted non-compensation ratio4 was 21.0% for the first nine months of 2026, compared to 21.2% for the first nine months of 2025.

As part of our Lazard 2030 vision and long-term growth strategy, we aim to deliver an adjusted non-compensation ratio4 between 16% and 20%, with timing dependent on market conditions.

TAXES

The provision for income taxes on both a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis1 was $25 million for the third quarter of 2026, which equates to an effective tax rate of 45.8% on a U.S. GAAP basis and 38.1% on an adjusted basis1.

The provision for income taxes on a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis1 was $38 million and $39 million, respectively, for the first nine months of 2026, which equates to an effective tax rate of 20.9% on a U.S. GAAP basis and 28.0% on an adjusted basis1.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

In the third quarter of 2026, Lazard returned $88 million to shareholders, which included: $49 million in dividends; $33 million in repurchases of our common stock; and $6 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In the first nine months of 2026, Lazard returned $366 million to shareholders, which included: $145 million in dividends; $85 million in repurchases of our common stock; and $136 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

During the first nine months of 2026, we repurchased 1.9 million shares at an average price of $43.68. As of September 30, 2026, our total outstanding share repurchase authorization was approximately $224 million.

On October 21, 2026, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2026, to stockholders of record on November 2, 2026.

Lazard's financial position remains strong. As of September 30, 2026, our cash and cash equivalents were $1,264 million.

ENDNOTES

1 A non-GAAP measure. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to the U.S. GAAP results, is a meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods.

2 Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, the Company presents Other revenue separately from Management fees in order to improve the analysis of average annual fee rates. Prior period results have been recast to conform to this change. Other revenue generally consists of commission income, net interest income, and net investment gains/losses.

3 A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.

4 A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted non-compensation expenses as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.

CONFERENCE CALL
Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on October 22, 2026, to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard's Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing +1 800-445-7795 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 785-424-1699 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Conference ID: LAZQ326.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. ET, October 22, 2026, via the Lazard Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing +1 800-753-9197 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 402-220-0689 (outside of the U.S. and Canada).

ABOUT LAZARD
Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and Lazard on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Shannon Houston
+1 212-632-6880
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
William Murdock
+1 212-632-1564
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "target," "goal," "pipeline," or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A "Risk Factors," and also discussed from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including the following:

  • Adverse general economic conditions or adverse conditions in global or regional financial markets;

  • Changes in international trade policies and practices including the implementation of tariffs, proposed further tariffs, and responses from other jurisdictions, the risk of potential government shutdowns, and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting therefrom;

  • A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);

  • Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;

  • Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;

  • A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses;

  • Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels; and

  • Changes in relevant tax laws, regulations or treaties or an adverse interpretation of those items

These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Our SEC reports describe additional factors that could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate or correct. Although we believe the statements reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, achievements or events. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard, Inc. is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

***

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP - unaudited)



Three Months Ended


% Change From


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











REVENUE










Total revenue

$836,377


$830,200


$770,764


1 %


9 %

Interest expense

(22,206)


(22,531)


(22,686)





Net revenue

814,171


807,669


748,078


1 %


9 %











OPERATING EXPENSES










Compensation and benefits

568,983


562,409


498,212


1 %


14 %











Occupancy and equipment

33,921


33,807


31,908





Marketing and business development

27,547


34,408


26,085





Technology and information services

49,834


52,633


48,862





Professional services

22,322


32,879


20,951





Fund administration and outsourced services

41,291


38,054


32,390





Other

15,521


15,876


14,886





Non-compensation expenses

190,436


207,657


175,082


(8 %)


9 %

Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement

-


-


(20,146)





Operating expenses

759,419


770,066


653,148


(1 %)


16 %











Operating income

54,752


37,603


94,930


46 %


(42 %)











Provision for income taxes

25,082


23,871


21,430


5 %


17 %

Net income

29,670


13,732


73,500


116 %


(60 %)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

510


8,924


2,253





Net income attributable to Lazard, Inc.

$29,160


$4,808


$71,247


NM


(59 %)











Attributable to Lazard, Inc. Common Stockholders:










Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic

101,030,518


101,357,540


98,112,393


- %


3 %

Diluted

107,284,701


107,341,353


108,001,762


- %


(1 %)











Net income per share:










Basic

$0.27


$0.03


$0.71


NM


(62 %)

Diluted

$0.26


$0.03


$0.65


NM


(60 %)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP - unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,



($ in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2025


% Change







REVENUE






Total revenue

$2,445,976


$2,257,088


8 %

Interest expense

(67,554)


(64,962)



Net revenue

2,378,422


2,192,126


8 %







OPERATING EXPENSES






Compensation and benefits

1,623,286


1,447,690


12 %







Occupancy and equipment

99,148


101,024



Marketing and business development

90,617


83,409



Technology and information services

150,742


144,350



Professional services

75,879


64,377



Fund administration and outsourced services

112,861


88,989



Other

43,960


39,787



Non-compensation expenses

573,207


521,936


10 %

Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement

-


(20,146)



Operating expenses

2,196,493


1,949,480


13 %







Operating income

181,929


242,646


(25 %)







Provision for income taxes

37,964


45,840


(17 %)

Net income

143,965


196,806


(27 %)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9,081


9,838



Net income attributable to Lazard, Inc.

$134,884


$186,968


(28 %)







Attributable to Lazard, Inc. Common Stockholders:






Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

100,616,105


96,967,379


4 %

Diluted

107,138,010


105,914,050


1 %







Net income per share:






Basic

$1.28


$1.88


(32 %)

Diluted

$1.20


$1.72


(30 %)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(U.S. GAAP - unaudited)



As of


September 30,


December 31,

($ in thousands)

2026


2025





ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$1,263,956


$1,469,416

Deposits with banks and short-term investments

182,451


167,134

Restricted cash

6,329


34,021

Receivables

843,007


897,786

Investments

520,773


625,846

Property

151,260


168,005

Operating lease right-of-use assets

398,151


412,584

Goodwill and other intangible assets

451,805


395,262

Deferred tax assets

453,721


449,531

Other assets

276,457


316,687





Total Assets

$4,547,910


$4,936,272





LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities








Deposits and other customer payables

$368,787


$330,852

Accrued compensation and benefits

495,661


794,754

Operating lease liabilities

470,755


485,149

Senior debt

1,690,252


1,688,086

Other liabilities

472,763


652,763

Total liabilities

3,498,218


3,951,604





Commitments and contingencies








Redeemable noncontrolling interests

109,207


78,379





Stockholders' equity








Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

-


-

Common stock, par value $.01 per share

1,098


1,117

Additional paid-in capital

219,424


306,425

Retained earnings

1,477,967


1,517,571

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(275,422)


(271,509)

Subtotal

1,423,067


1,553,604

Common stock held in treasury, at cost

(474,281)


(684,411)

Total Lazard, Inc. stockholders' equity

948,786


869,193

Noncontrolling interests

(8,301)


37,096

Total stockholders' equity

940,485


906,289





Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity

$4,547,910


$4,936,272

Note: In the first quarter of 2026, the Company changed its accounting principle for recognizing compensation expense for share-based incentive compensation awards and certain deferred compensation arrangements with only a service condition. As a result, the cumulative effect of applying the change to the prior period is reflected on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition as of December 31, 2025.

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Adjusted Basis - Non-GAAP - unaudited)



Three Months Ended


% Change From


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











Net Revenue:




















Financial Advisory

$464,690


$445,319


$422,279


4 %


10 %

Asset Management

330,242


331,308


294,189


- %


12 %

Corporate

9,689


9,839


8,185


(2 %)


18 %











Adjusted net revenue

$804,621


$786,466


$724,653


2 %


11 %











Expenses:




















Adjusted compensation and benefits expense

$562,430


$549,571


$474,647


2 %


18 %

Adjusted compensation ratio (a)

69.9 %


69.9 %


65.5 %















Adjusted non-compensation expenses

$155,523


$171,720


$148,665


(9 %)


5 %

Adjusted non-compensation ratio (b)

19.3 %


21.8 %


20.5 %















Earnings:




















Adjusted operating income

$86,668


$65,175


$101,341


33 %


(14 %)

Adjusted operating margin (c)

10.8 %


8.3 %


14.0 %















Adjusted net income

$39,968


$12,952


$61,872


NM


(35 %)











Adjusted diluted net income per share

$0.36


$0.12


$0.56


NM


(36 %)











Adjusted diluted weighted average shares (d)

110,580,240


110,458,354


110,354,682


- %


- %











Adjusted effective tax rate (e)

38.1 %


69.7 %


21.4 %





This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Results and Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Adjusted Basis - Non-GAAP - unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,



($ in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2025


% Change







Net Revenue:












Financial Advisory

$1,266,178


$1,283,181


(1 %)

Asset Management

970,388


827,174


17 %

Corporate

27,504


27,349


1 %







Adjusted net revenue

$2,264,070


$2,137,704


6 %







Expenses:












Adjusted compensation and benefits expense

$1,582,585


$1,400,196


13 %

Adjusted compensation ratio (a)

69.9 %


65.5 %









Adjusted non-compensation expenses

$475,918


$453,918


5 %

Adjusted non-compensation ratio (b)

21.0 %


21.2 %









Earnings:












Adjusted operating income

$205,567


$283,590


(28 %)

Adjusted operating margin (c)

9.1 %


13.3 %









Adjusted net income

$99,538


$177,593


(44 %)







Adjusted diluted net income per share

$0.90


$1.64


(45 %)







Adjusted diluted weighted average shares (d)

110,467,531


108,242,524


2 %







Adjusted effective tax rate (e)

28.0 %


18.8 %



This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Results and Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(unaudited)



As of


% Change From


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

($ in millions)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











AUM by Asset Class:










Equity:










Emerging Markets

$54,191


$51,153


$37,676


5.9 %


43.8 %

Global / International

134,446


136,748


115,755


(1.7 %)


16.1 %

U.S.

26,691


26,467


41,635


0.8 %


(35.9 %)

Total Equity

215,328


214,368


195,066


0.4 %


10.4 %

Fixed Income

33,751


34,977


35,246


(3.5 %)


(4.2 %)

Multi Asset

24,052


24,480


24,765


(1.7 %)


(2.9 %)

Alternative Investments

10,898


10,825


9,460


0.7 %


15.2 %

Total AUM

$284,029


$284,650


$264,537


(0.2 %)


7.4 %






















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











AUM - Beginning of Period

$284,650


$259,187


$248,360


$254,300


$226,321

Net Flows

(2,325)


(1,614)


4,575


5,066


1,593

Market Value Appreciation

1,923


27,111


12,046


29,388


24,757

Foreign Exchange Appreciation / (Depreciation)

(219)


(1,067)


(444)


(4,266)


11,866

Acquisitions / (Divestitures)

-


1,033


-


(459)


-

AUM - End of Period

$284,029


$284,650


$264,537


$284,029


$264,537











Average AUM

$286,590


$279,116


$257,358


$277,003


$242,142











% Change in Average AUM

- %


2.7 %


11.4 %




14.4 %

Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period. In 2026, AUM Asset Classes have been expanded to include a multi asset classification. The comparable prior period information has been recast to reflect the current presentation.


RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025












Net Revenue

Financial Advisory net revenue - U.S. GAAP

$469,623


$450,167


$427,335


$1,279,358


$1,292,000

Adjustments:











Reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (f)

(4,933)


(4,848)


(5,061)


(13,180)


(8,832)


Interest expense (g)

-


-


5


-


13

Adjusted Financial Advisory net revenue

$464,690


$445,319


$422,279


$1,266,178


$1,283,181












Asset Management net revenue - U.S. GAAP

$356,950


$351,031


$327,029


$1,117,744


$907,607

Adjustments:











Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (h)

(1,913)


(147)


(12,765)


(5,506)


(24,840)


Distribution fees and other (f)

(24,810)


(22,077)


(20,083)


(66,417)


(55,610)


Interest expense (g)

15


19


8


75


17


Gain on sale and deconsolidation of Edgewater (i)

-


2,482


-


(75,508)


-

Adjusted Asset Management net revenue

$330,242


$331,308


$294,189


$970,388


$827,174












Corporate net revenue - U.S. GAAP

($12,402)


$6,471


($6,286)


($18,680)


($7,481)

Adjustments:











Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (h)

(985)


(9,122)


(3,327)


(10,287)


(9,263)


(Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and similar arrangements (j)

1,066


(9,921)


(4,823)


(10,637)


(20,575)


Interest expense (g)

22,010


22,411


22,621


67,108


64,668

Adjusted Corporate net revenue

$9,689


$9,839


$8,185


$27,504


$27,349












Net revenue - U.S. GAAP

$814,171


$807,669


$748,078


$2,378,422


$2,192,126

Adjustments:











Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (h)

(2,898)


(9,269)


(16,092)


(15,793)


(34,103)


(Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and similar arrangements (j)

1,066


(9,921)


(4,823)


(10,637)


(20,575)


Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (f)

(29,743)


(26,925)


(25,144)


(79,597)


(64,442)


Interest expense (g)

22,025


22,430


22,634


67,183


64,698


Gain on sale and deconsolidation of Edgewater (i)

-


2,482


-


(75,508)


-

Adjusted net revenue

$804,621


$786,466


$724,653


$2,264,070


$2,137,704

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules


RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025












Compensation and Benefits Expense

Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP

$568,983


$562,409


$498,212


$1,623,286


$1,447,690

Adjustments:











Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (h)

(2,069)


(142)


(12,594)


(5,081)


(20,771)


(Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and similar arrangements (j)

1,066


(9,921)


(4,823)


(10,637)


(20,575)


Expenses associated with senior management transition (k)

(5,550)


(2,775)


(6,148)


(24,983)


(6,148)

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense

$562,430


$549,571


$474,647


$1,582,585


$1,400,196












Non-Compensation Expenses

Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP

$190,436


$207,657


$175,082


$573,207


$521,936

Adjustments:











Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (h)

(415)


(204)


(1,246)


(1,729)


(3,497)


Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (f)

(29,743)


(26,925)


(25,144)


(79,597)


(64,442)


Expenses related to the pending acquisition of Campbell Lutyens (l)

(4,108)


(8,808)


-


(15,316)


-


Amortization of intangible assets (m)

(601)


-


-


(601)


-


Other

(46)


-


(27)


(46)


(79)

Adjusted non-compensation expenses

$155,523


$171,720


$148,665


$475,918


$453,918












Operating Income

Operating income - U.S. GAAP

$54,752


$37,603


$94,930


$181,929


$242,646

Adjustments:











Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (h)

(414)


(8,923)


(2,252)


(8,983)


(9,835)


Interest expense (g)

22,025


22,430


22,634


67,183


64,698


Gain on sale and deconsolidation of Edgewater (i)

-


2,482


-


(75,508)


-


Expenses associated with senior management transition (k)

5,550


2,775


6,148


24,983


6,148


Expenses related to the pending acquisition of Campbell Lutyens (l)

4,108


8,808


-


15,316


-


Amortization of intangible assets (m)

601


-


-


601


-


Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (n)

-


-


(20,146)


-


(20,146)


Other

46


-


27


46


79

Adjusted operating income

$86,668


$65,175


$101,341


$205,567


$283,590












Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes - U.S. GAAP

$25,082


$23,871


$21,430


$37,964


$45,840

Adjustment:











Benefit for income taxes related to noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements

100


-


-


100


-


(Provision) benefit for income taxes effect of other adjustments

(549)


5,921


(4,623)


738


(4,623)

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$24,633


$29,792


$16,807


$38,802


$41,217












Net Income attributable to Lazard, Inc.

Net income attributable to Lazard, Inc. - U.S. GAAP

$29,160


$4,808


$71,247


$134,884


$186,968

Adjustments:











Gain on sale and deconsolidation of Edgewater (i)

-


2,482


-


(75,508)


-


Expenses associated with senior management transition (k)

5,550


2,775


6,148


24,983


6,148


Expenses related to the pending acquisition of Campbell Lutyens (l)

4,108


8,808


-


15,316


-


Amortization of intangible assets (m)

601


-


-


601


-


Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (n)

-


-


(20,146)


-


(20,146)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes effect of other adjustments

549


(5,921)


4,623


(738)


4,623

Adjusted net income

$39,968


$12,952


$61,872


$99,538


$177,593












Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - U.S. GAAP

107,284,701


107,341,353


108,001,762


107,138,010


105,914,050


Participating securities including profits interest participation rights and other

3,295,539


3,117,001


2,352,920


3,329,521


2,328,475

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (d)

110,580,240


110,458,354


110,354,682


110,467,531


108,242,524












Diluted Net Income per Share

Diluted net income per share - U.S. GAAP

$0.26


$0.03


$0.65


$1.20


$1.72

Diluted net income effect of adjustments

0.10


0.09


(0.09)


(0.30)


(0.08)

Adjusted net income per share

$0.36


$0.12


$0.56


$0.90


$1.64

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules

RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP:










Occupancy and equipment

$33,921


$33,807


$31,908


$99,148


$101,024

Marketing and business development

27,547


34,408


26,085


90,617


83,409

Technology and information services

49,834


52,633


48,862


150,742


144,350

Professional services

22,322


32,879


20,951


75,879


64,377

Fund administration and outsourced services

41,291


38,054


32,390


112,861


88,989

Other

15,521


15,876


14,886


43,960


39,787

Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP

$190,436


$207,657


$175,082


$573,207


$521,936











Non-compensation expenses - Adjustments:










Occupancy and equipment (h)

($61)


($9)


($98)


($166)


($288)

Marketing and business development (f) (h)

(3,304)


(3,741)


(3,989)


(10,970)


(10,678)

Technology and information services (f) (h)

(55)


(26)


(39)


(136)


(102)

Professional services (f) (h) (l)

(4,892)


(9,407)


(957)


(18,150)


(3,624)

Fund administration and outsourced services (f) (h)

(23,911)


(20,951)


(18,814)


(63,202)


(52,401)

Other (f) (h) (l)

(2,690)


(1,803)


(2,520)


(4,665)


(925)

Non-compensation expenses - Adjustments

($34,913)


($35,937)


($26,417)


($97,289)


($68,018)











Adjusted non-compensation expenses:










Occupancy and equipment

$33,860


$33,798


$31,810


$98,982


$100,736

Marketing and business development

24,243


30,667


22,096


79,647


72,731

Technology and information services

49,779


52,607


48,823


150,606


144,248

Professional services

17,430


23,472


19,994


57,729


60,753

Fund administration and outsourced services

17,380


17,103


13,576


49,659


36,588

Other

12,831


14,073


12,366


39,295


38,862

Adjusted non-compensation expenses

$155,523


$171,720


$148,665


$475,918


$453,918

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules

Notes to Financial Schedules

(a)

A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.












(b)

A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted non-compensation expenses as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.












(c)

A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted operating income as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.












(d)

A non-GAAP measure which includes incremental units of profits interest participation rights ("PIPRs"). PIPRs are equity incentive awards under
our long-term incentive compensation program that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock.












(e)

A non-GAAP measure which represents the adjusted provision for income taxes as a percentage of adjusted operating income less interest
expense, amortization and other acquisition-related costs.














Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


($ in thousands)

September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,



2026


2026


2025


2026


2025


Adjusted provision for income taxes

$24,633


$29,792


$16,807


$38,802


$41,217


Adjusted operating income less interest expense,
amortization and other acquisition-related costs

$64,597


$42,745


$78,680


$138,338


$218,813


Adjusted effective tax rate

38.1 %


69.7 %


21.4 %


28.0 %


18.8 %












(f)

Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties, reimbursable deal costs, and provision for credit losses
relating to fees and other receivables that are deemed uncollectible, for which an equal amount is excluded for purposes of determining adjusted
non-compensation expenses and included for purposes of determining adjusted net revenue.












(g)

Interest expense, excluding interest expense incurred by Lazard Frères Banque SA ("LFB"), is added back in determining adjusted net revenue
because such expense relates to corporate financing activities and is not considered to be a cost directly related to the revenue of our business.












(h)

(Revenue) loss and expenses related to the consolidation of noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements are excluded because the
Company has no economic interest in such amounts.












(i)

Represents a non-cash gain on the sale and deconsolidation of the Edgewater management vehicles.












(j)

In connection with Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, represents changes in the fair value of
investments held and the compensation liability recorded, both of which are excluded from adjusted net revenue and adjusted compensation and
benefits expense, respectively.












(k)

Represents expenses associated with the departure of certain executive officers.












(l)

Represents expenses related to the pending acquisition of Campbell Lutyens.












(m)

Represents intangible asset amortization expense associated with the acquisition of a business.












(n)

Represents the effect of the periodic revaluation of the TRA liability.












NM

Not meaningful

SOURCE Lazard

© 2026 PR Newswire
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