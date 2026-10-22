YYForce Inc.: YYForce Prepares Hospitality for Superintelligence with Unified Human, Robotic, and IoT Platform

Building the operational foundation for next-generation intelligence across hotel environments

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management provider, today outlined its vision to develop an integrated platform connecting human expertise, artificial intelligence, robotics and smart-building systems. The Company's long-term ambition is to establish operational infrastructure that could support future superintelligence applications in hospitality and the built environment, if such capabilities become available.

The planned platform is intended to help hotel operators coordinate staffing, service delivery, robotic tasks and building performance through a common operational layer. YYForce aims to connect information from hotel systems and IoT sensors with workflows that enable people, robots and connected equipment to respond to operational needs.

Building Operational Infrastructure for Future Superintelligence

YYForce's proposed approach is intended to bring together human judgment and service expertise, AI-assisted forecasting and planning, robotics and humanoid systems for suitable physical tasks, and IoT-enabled monitoring and control. Development priorities include data integration, task coordination, outcome verification and human supervision.

For example, as envisioned, a connected workflow could potentially use checkout information to schedule housekeeping, allocate suitable robotic support and adjust room lighting and cooling within approved comfort limits. Completion records and sensor feedback would potentially help operators verify room readiness and assess operational performance.

"Our ambition is to give increasingly capable AI a practical way to understand and support real hotel operations," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "By connecting people, robotics and building systems, we aim to turn operational information into coordinated action and measurable results. Over time, we believe this infrastructure could support future superintelligence applications, while keeping operational authority and accountability clearly defined."

Connecting Smart Building Upgrades with the Superintelligence Vision

As part of this direction, YYForce plans to integrate hotel upgrade solutions involving occupancy and environmental sensors, lighting controls, temperature management, equipment monitoring and maintenance workflows. The objective is to help properties improve guest comfort, reduce avoidable energy consumption and respond earlier to equipment issues.

The Company intends to support hotels' progress toward lower-carbon operations through energy monitoring, operational optimisation and performance measurement. Smart-building upgrades alone do not establish net-zero carbon status. Any future net-zero claims would require a defined emissions boundary, verified performance and appropriate measures addressing energy supply and remaining emissions.

A Measured Development Path Toward Future Superintelligence Applications

YYForce's proposed development approach would begin with defined hospitality workflows, establish performance baselines and evaluate results before expanding automation. Intended evaluation areas include service completion, room readiness, workforce productivity, energy use and reliability. Improvements would be tested before wider deployment, with human escalation and operating limits appropriate to each application.

The superintelligence vision is a long-term strategic ambition. YYForce is not announcing that it has developed artificial general intelligence or artificial superintelligence. The near-term focus is an integrated operational platform; any future use of superintelligent systems would depend on advances in underlying AI capabilities and successful technical and operational validation.



About YYForce

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management provider headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. Through its workforce technology and IFM businesses, YYForce provides workforce deployment, management and facility services solutions across multiple service industries.

The Company's workforce platform, YY Circle, supports workforce deployment and management across sectors including hospitality, food and beverage, retail and other service industries. Within its IFM operations, YYForce combines frontline facility services with technology solutions designed to improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

YYForce's long-term strategy is centered on building an integrated future workforce ecosystem in which human workers, intelligent software, automation and robotics increasingly work together to deliver services more efficiently.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Statements regarding the planned development, features, timelines and commercialization of the Workforce OS platform and related robotics applications are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company's industry, and other factors that may affect the Company's financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.



Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YYForce Inc.

enquiries@yyforce.ai

Investor Relations Contact

Piacente Financial Communications

yfor@thepiacentegroup.com